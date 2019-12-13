It’s official – Warner Bros. is developing a sequel to the superhero action film Aquaman, with James Wan looking likely to return as director. This is hardly surprising, considering it’s the highest-grossing DC film of all time (even topping The Dark Knight Rises, in what you COULD call a bit of a “sea change”), but hey – always good to know.

Here’s everything you need to know about the currently untitled Aquaman 2.

When will Aquaman 2 be released?

The sequel is currently scheduled to be released on 16th December 2022. With filming set to start next year, Aquaman 2 would hit cinemas four years after the first film Aquaman – though this could all change.

“It’s all mapped out,” Momoa recently told RadioTimes.com. “But I wouldn’t say they’ve got the final script just yet.”

“That’s not filming ’til next year.”

What happened in Aquaman?

Set some time after 2017’s Justice League, Aquaman saw Arthur attempt to claim his destiny as the King of Atlantis from his brother-turned-foe Orm.

Hell-bent on igniting a war between those above and below sea level, Orm enlisted the help of Black Manta to seal his place above the other underwater kings as the Ocean Master. The only hope being, if Arthur, always reluctant to recognise his responsibility, usurp his half-brother as the rightful King. Doing this meant acquiring the lost Trident of Atlan, an ancient relic that can only be wielded by the true king of the sea. With it, Arthur was able to rally the support of all forces threatening the overworld and turn them against Orm.

However, in a post-credits scene a recovering Black Manta swore his revenge, so we doubt this is the last we’ve heard of that storyline…

Who has been cast in Aquaman 2?

Warner Bros. has yet to announce the cast, but we know that Jason Momoa is keen to reprise the role of Arthur Curry/Aquaman and you can probably expect to see Amber Heard (Mera) and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Black Manta). We may also see the return of Dolph Lundgren (as Nereus), Nicole Kidman (Atlanna) and Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko)but nothing’s official yet.

However, Ocean Master/Orm actor Patrick Wilson does seem to have confirmed his involvement in the sequel.

“I’m slightly briefed [on Orm-related matters],” Wilson told the Hollywood Reporter. “I just throw a little dart here and there. I’ll say, ‘So, what about this?’ and [James Wan will] say, ‘Well, this is what I’m thinking.’

When will a trailer be released?

We won’t see a trailer until closer to the film’s actual release, Warner Bros. may opt to debut it at San Diego Comic-Con as was the case for the first Aquaman. In any case, it’ll probably have to be after WB and DC announce the full title (which may not be Aquaman 2 if history’s any indication).

What will Aquaman 2 be about?

It’ll almost certainly see Black Manta demanding vengeance for Aquaman’s transgressions in the opening minutes of the first film (not to mention the rest). In the first film we only saw an origin story of the classic villain, so his second outing is the logical time to unleash his full potential as Aquaman’s arch-nemesis with more than 50 years-worth of comics history to look to for inspiration.

“I can tell you that [James Wan’s] concepts for Aquaman 2 are pushing it even further,” teased Wilson.

“Of course, I want to know everything, but I also have a great respect for him and the process to know that I’m OK staying out of it until it’s late in the game. Sometimes, there’s so much information that I don’t ask because I don’t want to know, and I don’t want him to go, ‘I can’t tell you that yet.’

“I have a few ideas of where Orm fits in, but I’m not gonna talk about them.”

Aquaman 2 is set to hit cinemas on 16th December 2022.