The biggest movie releases of 2019 and 2020

2019 has been a tremendous year for films on the big screen, but there’s still time to squeeze in a few more visits to the cinema before Christmas.

With Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Jumanji: The Next Level and Cats still to come, there’s plenty for film fans to be excited about in December…

But we can do better than just a month of films, that’s why we’ve rounded up all the best films coming to cinemas in 2020 and some of the biggest titles we;re already aware of for 2021 and beyond…

The best films released in December 2019

A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood – Out Now

Tom Hanks stars as legendary American TV host Fred Rogers opposite Matthew Rhys as a reluctant Esquire journalist sent to profile him. The real-life story might not mean as much to UK audiences, but Hanks’ performance is already generating plenty of awards buzz based on the first trailer.

Starring: Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys

Lucy in the Sky – Out Now

Loosely based on a true story, Natalie Portman plays an astronaut who returns to Earth after a lengthy mission, embarking on an affair with a fellow astronaut and slowly losing her grip on reality.

Starring: Natalie Portman, Jon Hamm, Zazie Beetz, Dan Stevens

Jumanji: The Next Level – release date 13th December 2019

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black return for a second outing in the franchise reboot as a group of teens head back into Jumanji to rescue their friend. Read more

Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, Danny DeVito, Donald Glover, Nick Jonas

6 Underground – release date 13th December 2019 on Netflix

The latest action flick from director Michael Bay, this thriller follows six untraceable agents who fake their own deaths in order to take down notorious criminals. Sense: it makes little. But prepare to be entertained nonetheless. Read More.

Starring:

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – release date 19th December 2019

The final part of JJ Abrams’ Star Wars trilogy comes a year and a half after the ill-fated Han Solo standalone story. Can JJ finish what he started with The Force Awakens? Read more

Starring: Daisy Ridley, Domhnall Gleeson, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Kelly-Marie Tran, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Keri Russell, Richard E Grant, Lupita Nyong’o

Director: JJ Abrams

Cats – release date 20th December 2019

The long-running musical hits the silver screen, with a jaw-dropping cast that includes Taylor Swift, Ian McKellen, Idris Elba, Judi Dench, Rebel Wilson, James Corden and Ray Winstone, to name just a few. They’ll be CGI’d into anthropomorphic cats, so that’ll be interesting. Read more

Starring: Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Judi Dench, Jennifer Hudson, Rebel Wilson, James Corden, Ray Winstone

Bombshell – release date 20th December 2019

This film based on true events has hired an all-star cast to tell the stories of various former female Fox News personnel and their allegations against founder Roger Ailes (played by John Lithgow).

Starring: Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, John Lithgow

The Two Popes– release date 20th December 2019

Based on play The Pope, this Netflix flick follows the decision of conservative Pope Benedict to retire from his post, making way for the liberal Pope Francis. Read more.

Starring: Jonathan Pryce, Anthony Hopkins, Juan Minujín, Sidney Cole

What are the biggest movies released in 2020?

Jojo Rabbit – release date 3rd January 2020

How to explain this one? Young German boy Jojo has his worldview altered when he discovers his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home. Together with his idiotic imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler (!) he must face up to his blind nationalism. Steered by director Taika Waititi’s (Thor Ragnorak) zany brand of humour, this film is already getting plenty of Oscars buzz.

Starring: Taika Waititi, Scarlett Johansson, Roman Griffin Davis, Sam Rockwell, Rebel Wilson, Stephen Merchant, Alfie Allen

The Grudge – release date 3rd January 2020

Another American remake of the critically acclaimed Japanese horror film.

Starring: Andrea Riseborough, Betty Gilpin, John Cho, Demian Bichir

The Personal History of David Copperfield – release date 10th January 2020

The classic Charles Dickens novel is given a revamp courtesy of Armando Iannucci and lead actor Dev Patel, playing the title character as he navigates life in Victorian London. Read more

Starring: Dev Patel, Tilda Swinton, Peter Capaldi, Ben Whishaw, Gwendoline Christie

Underwater – release date 10th January 2020

Kristen Stewart leads an underwater research team in this survival horror about deep sea monsters. Hell of an elevator pitch… surely this one will be, at the very least, a whole heap of nail-biting fun?

Starring: Kristen Stewart, Vincent Cassell, Jessica Henwick, TJ Miller

Little Women – release date 17th January 2020

The latest adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel is helmed by Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig – and features a host of bright young actors, alongside acting heavyweights Laura Dern and Meryl Streep. Read more

Starring: Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Laura Dern, James Norton, Bob Odenkirk, Eliza Scanlen

Bad Boys For Life – release date 24th January 2020

17 years since the last Bad Boys film, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are reuniting for a belated sequel as detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett attempt to take down a drug cartel in Atlanta. Read more

Starring: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, DJ Khaled, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton

Birds of Prey – release date 7th February 2020

Suicide Squad’s standout character gets a spin-off as Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn teams up with Black Canary, Huntress and Detective Renee Montoya to protect a young girl called Cassandra Cain – a future Batgirl in the comics. Read more

Starring: Margot Robbie, Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell

Dolittle – release date 7th February 2020

It’s one of the most popular children’s stories of all time, and now it’s ready to get back to its Victorian roots with another cinematic retelling of the man who can talk to the animals. It looks like the film will take influence from the 1922 book The Voyages of Doctor Doolittle by Hugo Lofting. Read more

Starring: Robert Downey Jr. (Doctor Dolittle), Michael Sheen (Mudfly), Jessie Buckley (Queen Victoria) and Jim Broadbent

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before: P.S. I Still Love You – release date 12th February 2020

Netflix’s teen rom-com was one of their most rewatched movies of 2018, so it’s unsurprising that Lara-Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky are back for a second instalment of teenage love and angst. Read more

Starring: Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, John Corbett, Jordan Fisher

Sonic The Hedgehog – release date 14th February 2020

Here’s the trailer featuring the new-look Sonic…

This film may look very different by the time it sprints into cinemas. Director Jeff Fowler said he would “fix” his animated character after the first trailer was widely criticised online. Now, the film has a notably delayed release date until Valentine’s Day 2020. Read more

Starring: Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey, James Marsden

The King’s Man – release date 14th February 2020

Ralph Fiennes leads this prequel to Matthew Vaughn’s Kingsman franchise. The synopsis teases a collection of history’s most formidable criminals and tyrants plotting an annihilation, as one man has to race against time to stop them. Somehow that ambitious plot will also lay out the origin of the very first independent intelligence agency… Read more

Starring: Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, Charles Dance

Fantasy Island – release date 14th February 2020

This Blumhouse horror offering takes the idea behind a TV series of the same name and creates a film that will really get inside the head of the viewer as fantasy quickly turns to nightmares for those who visit this island.

Starring: Lucy Hale, Maggie Q, Portia Doubleday, Michael Pena, Charlotte McKinney

Onward– release date 6th March 2020

Disney Pixar are the masters of the family film in the modern age, and this looks like no exception. The story surrounds a magical world that was once inhabited by fairies and elves, but where magic has been replaced by technology Read more.

Starring: Chris Pratt (Jurassic World), Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Far From Home), Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer

A Quiet Place 2 – release date 20th March 2020

Emily Blunt reprises her role in the sequel to the 2018 horror mega-hit with her real-life husband John Krasinski back on board to write and direct the follow-up. Read more

Starring: Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Djimon Hounsou, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe

Mulan – release date 27th March 2020

Chinese actress Liu Yifei, also known as Crystal Liu (The Forbidden Kingdom, Outcast) will play the title character in this live-action remake of one of the best Disney animated films of the recent era. Directed by Niki Caro, this movie looks sure to be another huge hit for Disney in 2020. Read more

Starring: Liu Yifei, Donnie Yen, Jet Li

No Time to Die (James Bond 25) – release date 3rd April 2020

Daniel Craig’s last outing as 007 has changed directors, with Danny Boyle exiting the project last year. But with Maniac’s Cary Fukunaga taking the reins, we’re still expecting big things, especially with Phoebe Waller-Bridge now on the writing team… Read more

Starring: Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Lashana Lynch

The New Mutants – release date 10th April 2020

This X-Men spin-off about young mutants held in a special facility against their will, originally intended for release in 2018, has real horror movie vibes. Read more

Starring: Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Anya Taylor-Joy

Black Widow – release date 1st May 2020

The first film of MCU Phase 4 is the Black Widow movie, which has been revealed to be set between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War and will delve into the super-spy’s secret past. Read more

Starring: Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, OT Fagbenle

Scoob – release date 15th May 2020

The Mystery Incorporated team are back for another set of adventures – this time in animated form, voiced by Zac Efron and Amanda Seyfried. Read more

Starring: Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried, Will Forte, Gina Rodriguez, McKenna Grace, Iain Armitage

Fast & Furious 9 – release date 22nd May 2020

Dwayne Johnson sits this one out (thanks to Hobbs & Shaw) but the main cast (Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez…) reassemble for a ninth outing of this money-spinning franchise, adding John Cena alongside returnees Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren.

Starring: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Michael Rooker

Artemis Fowl –release date 29th May 2020

Kenneth Branagh’s adaptation of Eoin Colfer’s beloved book series is shaping up to be a doozy. It is set in a fantastical universe where Earth is home to an underground civilisation of fairies, so, right up Disney’s alley. Read more

Starring: Judi Dench, Ferdia Shaw, Josh Gad

Director: Kenneth Branagh

Wonder Woman 1984 – release date 5th June 2020

Diane Prince (Gal Gadot) will come up against a British anthropologist called Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) in the sequel to DC’s 2017 hit. Read more

Starring: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, Gabriella Wilde

Here’s the first trailer for Wonder Woman 1984:

Candyman – release date 12th June 2020

21st century horror king Jordan Peele is overseeing this spiritual sequel to the 1992 gothic horror movie, with the new version directed by Nia DaCosta and starring Black Mirror‘s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Starring: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo

In The Heights – release date 26th June 2020 (in the US)

Before Hamilton, there was In The Heights. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first musical is being turned into a feature film, set in the Washington Heights neighbourhood of New York and following the lives of a tight-knight community over the course of three days – expect plenty of catchy beats and lyrical gymnastics. Read more

Starring: Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Stephanie Beatriz, Corey Hawkins, Jimmy Smitz, Leslie Grace, Dacha Polanco, Melissa Barrera

Top Gun: Maverick – release date 17th July 2020 (26th June US)

Take a look at the trailer for the highly anticipated film starring Tom Cruise:

Tom Cruise returns to the cockpit for a sequel more than 34 years after the original was released. It was one of the most popular films of the 1980s, but it feels like there’s still so much love for Maverick and the franchise that this may well end up being a smash hit all over again Read more

Starring: Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Ed Harris, Jon Hamm

Ghostbusters 3 – release date 20th July 2020 (in the US)

Check out the trailer for the movie right here:

This return to the Ghostbusters franchise plans to skip over the events of Paul Feig’s 2016 all-female line-up, instead focusing on four teenagers. It’s a direct sequel to 1989’s Ghostbusters II and with Sigourney Weaver already signed up, it is rumoured to feature original stars Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson and Dan Aykroyd. Read more

Starring: McKenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon, Sigourney Weaver

Morbius – release date 21st July 2020

Jared Leto is set to star as the titular Spider-Man villain, a biochemist who accidentally turns himself into a pseudo-vampire with superhuman abilities. Read more

Starring: Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Jared Harris, Adria Arjona, Tyrese Gibson

Jungle Cruise – release date 24th July 2020

A brother-and-sister duo set out in search of a tree with miraculous restorative powers. They are aided in their trek through the dangerous by a riverboat captain, played by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Read more

Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jack Whitehall

The Witches – release date 16th October 2020

Roald Dahl’s wicked tale is brought to life once again with Anne Hathaway playing the Grand High Witch. This film has some stellar behind-the-scenes talent with Oscar winners Robert Zemeckis directing and Guillermo del Toro and Alfonso Cuaron executive producing. Read more

Starring: Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, Chris Rock, Stanley Tucci, Angus Wright

Halloween Kills – release date 16th October 2020

Jamie Lee Curtis returns for the 12th instalment of the Halloween horror franchise, after the success of Halloween (2018). Another sequel is due out a year later, too… Read more

Starring: Jamie Lee Curtis, Anthony Michael Hall, Kyle Richards, Robert Longstreet

The Eternals – release date 6th November 2020

Jesse Grant / Getty Images

The Eternals is Marvel’s cosmic new franchise based around a society of superhuman aliens, it’s one of Marvel’s lesser-known properties (which might be why they’re stuffing it with so much star power) but if Guardians of the Galaxy could turn a talking raccoon and a tree into beloved action stars, we’re sure this will still strike a chord with audiences. Read more

Starring: Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry

West Side Story – release date 18th December 2020

Steven Spielberg is remaking this iconic movie musical with Ansel Elgort and newcomer Rachel Zegler recreating the iconic love story as Tony and Maria. Read more

Starring: Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Rita Moreno, Corey Stoll

Uncharted – release date December 2020

This video game adaptation starring Tom Holland as a young Nathan Drake recently lost its director Dan Trachtenberg, but the film is still expected to begin shooting in early 2020 for release in December.

Starring: Tom Holland

Venom 2 – release date TBC

Tom Hardy reprises his role of anti-hero Eddie Brock, gifted super-powers by an alien symbiote, in this sequel to the surprisingly popular Venom. Andy Serkis has signed up to direct the Spider-Man spin-off, which may well hit cinemas on October 2nd 2020, a slot that Sony currently has earmarked for an “untitled Sony/Marvel sequel”. Read more

Starring: Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Woody Harrelson

New Spice Girls animated movie – release date TBC

All five Spice Girls (yes, even Victoria Beckham) are working on this new animated superhero movie from Paramount. A writer is attached but details are still scarce at this point, although we know the group are “very involved”. Read more

Starring: Victoria Beckham, Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm

Antlers – release date TBC

Supernatural horror produced by Guillermo del Toro, about a small-town teacher and her brother, the local sheriff, who meet a student hiding a dangerous secret.

Starring: Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons

Movies released in 2021…

Cruella – release date 1st January 2021

This latest incarnation of the Disney villain will give her more of a backstory, set in the early 1980s with a “punk vibe”. It should also offer an insight into how Cruella – played by Emma Stone – became so hellbent on her infamous 101 Dalmatian coat… Read more

Starring: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – release date 12th February 2021

The story of Marvel’s Chinese-American martial arts hero Shang-Chi from director Destin Daniel Cretton. Canadian actor Simu Liu has been cast in the lead role, and will become Marvel’s first Asian lead. Read more

Starring: Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Tony Leung

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – release date 7th May 2021

Director Scott Derrickson has been confirmed as returning to the magical superhero franchise, with Benedict Cumberbatch also set to make a comeback as the titular Sorcerer Supreme. Read more

Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Elizabeth Olsen

John Wick 4 – release date 21st May 2021

After the critical and commercial success of John Wick 3, a fourth chapter was swiftly confirmed with Keanu Reeves reprising his title role. Read more

Starring: Keanu Reeves

The Batman – release date 25th June 2021

Ben Affleck has hung up his bat-cape and Robert Pattinson is set to be his successor in the title role for this much-delayed solo outing which was first mooted back in July 2015. Read more

Starring: Robert Pattinson

Space Jam 2 – release date 16th July 2021

LeBron James will take on Michael Jordan’s role in this sequel to the 1990s classic. Read more

Starring: LeBron James, Eric Bauza, Sonequa Martin-Green

The Suicide Squad – release date 6th August 2021

The follow up to 2016’s Suicide Squad will be written and directed by James Gunn – the man behind the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Margot Robbie and Jai Courtney are expected to return, with Warner Bros. hoping for a better response to this second attempt at a supervillain team-up. Read more

Starring: Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney, Idris Elba, Nathan Fillion

Thor: Love and Thunder – release date 5th November 2021

Thor Ragnarok director Taika Waititi will be back for another Thor sequel, with Chris Hemsworth set to return as the God of Thunder. But the big news is that Natalie Portman will reprise her role as Jane Foster, taking on Thor’s mantle as God of Thunder when he becomes “unworthy” to wield his hammer. Tessa Thompson has also been confirmed to return to the franchise. Read more

Starring: Natalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson

Avatar 2 – release date 17th December 2021

James Cameron takes us to an underwater 3D world, 12 years after the release of his box office-obliterating hit. Read more

Starring: Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Kate Winslet, Oona Chaplin, Michelle Yeo

Black Panther 2 – release date 6th May 2022

The sequel to 2017’s Marvel mega-hit will see Chadwick Boseman reprise his role as the eponymous superhero, although it’s unlikely we’ll see Michael Jordan back in his award-winning role as Killmonger. No word yet on what adventures we might see T’Challa embark upon in this hotly anticipated follow up. Read more

Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 –release date TBC

Starring: Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Zoe Saldana

The Little Mermaid – release date TBC

Disney’s latest live-action classic sees relative newcomer Halle Bailey take on the lead role of Ariel in this beloved tale set “under the sea”. Read more

Starring: Halle Bailey, Jacob Tremblay, Awkwafina, Melissa McCarthy

Blade – release date TBC

Little is known about Marvel’s Blade remake at this stage, except for the fact that Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali will star as the half-human, half-vampire warrior. Read more.

Starring: Mahershala Ali

Deadpool 3 – release date TBC

Yet to be officially green-lit, this follow-up to 2018’s Deadpool 2 seems all but confirmed – only slowed down by Disney’s Fox buyout which brings the Merc with a Mouth into the MCU. Read more

Starring: Ryan Reynolds

Captain Marvel 2 – release date TBC

Marvel boss Kevin Feige confirmed a sequel to Brie Larson’s superhero hit at 2019’s San Diego Comic-Con, although with development in the early stages, we don’t have any cast news or plot information just yet.

Starring: Brie Larson