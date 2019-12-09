Karen Gillan among those shortlisted for BAFTA film award
The former Doctor Who star is shortlisted in the Outstanding Debut Category for the Party's Just Beginning - her first feature film as writer and director
BAFTA has unveiled the initial nominees for its Outstanding Debut Category at next year’s Film Awards, with former Doctor Who star Karen Gillan among those on the shortlist for The Party’s Just Beginning – her first feature film as writer and director, in which she also stars.
Others shortlisted include Harry Wootliff (Only You), Waad al-Kateab (For Sama) and Mark Jenkin (Bait).
Rapman’s Blue Story, which became the subject of a controversial decision by Vue to cancel showings after reports of a fight in a screening, is also on the list.
In total there are ten nominees, with this being whittled down to five when the actual nominations are announced.
According to BAFTA, the award was established to encourage British filmmaking by recognising individuals whose first film sets them apart as a talent with a distinct vision and potential.
Marc Samuelson, Chair of BAFTA’s Film Committee said: “New talent is the lifeblood of the British film industry. This shortlist of ten films shines a light on a diverse group of talented debut British filmmakers who demonstrate that the future of British film is in good hands.”
The shortlist for the two other BAFTA jury categories – British Short Film and British Short Animation – will be announced Tuesday 10th December 2019, with final nominations announced on Tuesday 7th January 2020.
Last year’s award was won by Michael Pearce for his film Beast, while other previous winners include Stephen Beresford (Pride), Paddy Considine (Tyrannosaur) and Andrea Arnold (Red Road).
The shortlist can be seen in full below:
Animals
Writer: Emma Jane Unsworth
Bait
Writer/Director: Mark Jenkin, Producers: Kate Byers, Linn Waite
Being Frank: The Chris Sievey Story
Director/Producer: Steve Sullivan
Blue Story
Writer/Director: Rapman, Producer: Joy Gharoro-Akpojotor
(also produced by Damien Jones)
For Sama
Director/Producer: Waad al-Kateab, Director: Edward Watts
The Last Tree
Producer: Myf Hopkins
(also produced by Lee Thomas)
Maiden
Director: Alex Holmes
Only You
Writer/Director: Harry Wootliff
The Party’s Just Beginning
Writer/Director: Karen Gillan
Retablo
Writer/Director: Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio
(also written by Héctor Gálvez)