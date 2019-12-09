The biggest movie releases of 2019 and 2020

2019 has been a fantastic year for film. With Avengers: Endgame and Toy Story 4 having recently lit up the silver screen, we still have Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and a live action version of The Lion King to come .

Here are the biggest and most anticipated movie releases still to hit the movies in 2019, and also some of the films to get you in the mood for the cinema in 2020…

Knives Out – Out now

At its core, Knives Out follows a detective investigating the death of an eccentric family’s patriarch. However, plenty of twists are ahead for the movie’s all-star cast.

Certainly a choice for murder mystery fans – and those tired of whodunit tropes. Read More.

Starring Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana de Armas, Christopher Plummer, Toni Collette.

Last Christmas – Out now

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding (of Crazy Rich Asians fame) lead this Christmassy rom-com, which was written by Emma Thompson. Read more

Starring: Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding, Emma Thompson, Michelle Yeoh

Klaus – Out Now on Netflix

This beautifully hand-drawn festive animation from Netflix follows a failing postman who meets Klaus, a mysterious carpenter who lives alone in a cabin full of handmade toys. Read more about Klaus.

Starring JK Simmons, Jason Schwartzman, Rashida Jones and Joan Cusack.

Watch now on Netflix

Harriet – Out now

The remarkable true story of freedom fighter Harriet Tubman, who escaped slavery to become one of the USA’s greatest heroes.

Starring: Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Joe Alwyn, Janelle Monae

Frozen 2 – Out now

Disney fans have not let this one go: we’re finally getting that long-awaited sequel. Read more

Starring: Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Sterling K Brown, Evan Rachel Wood, Josh Gad

The Irishman– Out now on Netflix

Martin Scorsese’s latest film is set to be released on Netflix before the end of the year. It stars Robert De Niro as Frank Sheeran, a labour union official with mob connections. Read more

Starring: Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Al Pacino, Stephen Graham, Anna Paquin

Watch The Irishman now on Netflix.

Charlie’s Angels – Out now

Elizabeth Banks directs the reboot to the popular TV series about a trio of private detectives, working for the now-international Townsend Agency. The twist here is multiple teams of Angels organised by multiple Bosleys. Read more

Starring: Kristen Stewart, Patrick Stewart, Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska, Noah Centineo, Djimon Hounsou, Elizabeth Banks

Director: Elizabeth Banks

Motherless Brooklyn – Out now

Edward Norton directs and stars in this crime drama based on the 1999 novel of the same name about a private investigator with Tourette syndrome investigating his mentor’s murder in 1950s New York.

Starring: Edward Norton, Bruce Willis, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Alec Baldwin, Willem Dafoe

December 2019

A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood – release date 6th December 2019

Tom Hanks stars as legendary American TV host Fred Rogers opposite Matthew Rhys as a reluctant Esquire journalist sent to profile him. The real-life story might not mean as much to UK audiences, but Hanks’ performance is already generating plenty of awards buzz based on the first trailer.

Starring: Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys

Lucy in the Sky – release date 6th December 2019

Loosely based on a true story, Natalie Portman plays an astronaut who returns to Earth after a lengthy mission, embarking on an affair with a fellow astronaut and slowly losing her grip on reality.

Starring: Natalie Portman, Jon Hamm, Zazie Beetz, Dan Stevens

Jumanji: The Next Level – release date 13th December 2019

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black return for a second outing in the franchise reboot as a group of teens head back into Jumanji to rescue their friend. Read more

Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, Danny DeVito, Donald Glover, Nick Jonas

6 Underground – release date 13th December 2019 on Netflix

The latest action flick from director Michael Bay, this thriller follows six untraceable agents who fake their own deaths in order to take down notorious criminals. Sense: it makes little. But prepare to be entertained nonetheless. Read More.

Starring:

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – release date 19th December 2019

The final part of JJ Abrams’ Star Wars trilogy comes a year and a half after the ill-fated Han Solo standalone story. Can JJ finish what he started with The Force Awakens? Read more

Starring: Daisy Ridley, Domhnall Gleeson, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Kelly-Marie Tran, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Keri Russell, Richard E Grant, Lupita Nyong’o

Director: JJ Abrams

Cats – release date 20th December 2019

The long-running musical hits the silver screen, with a jaw-dropping cast that includes Taylor Swift, Ian McKellen, Idris Elba, Judi Dench, Rebel Wilson, James Corden and Ray Winstone, to name just a few. They’ll be CGI’d into anthropomorphic cats, so that’ll be interesting. Read more

Starring: Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Judi Dench, Jennifer Hudson, Rebel Wilson, James Corden, Ray Winstone

Bombshell – release date 20th December 2019

This film based on true events has hired an all-star cast to tell the stories of various former female Fox News personnel and their allegations against founder Roger Ailes (played by John Lithgow).

Starring: Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, John Lithgow

The Two Popes– release date 20th December 2019

Based on play The Pope, this Netflix flick follows the decision of conservative Pope Benedict to retire from his post, making way for the liberal Pope Francis. Read more.

Starring: Jonathan Pryce, Anthony Hopkins, Juan Minujín, Sidney Cole

What are the biggest movies released in 2020?

Jojo Rabbit – release date 3rd January 2020

How to explain this one? Young German boy Jojo has his worldview altered when he discovers his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home. Together with his idiotic imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler (!) he must face up to his blind nationalism. Steered by director Taika Waititi’s (Thor Ragnorak) zany brand of humour, this film is already getting plenty of Oscars buzz.

Starring: Taika Waititi, Scarlett Johansson, Roman Griffin Davis, Sam Rockwell, Rebel Wilson, Stephen Merchant, Alfie Allen

The Personal History of David Copperfield – release date 10th January 2020

The classic Charles Dickens novel is given a revamp courtesy of Armando Iannucci and lead actor Dev Patel, playing the title character as he navigates life in Victorian London. Read more

Starring: Dev Patel, Tilda Swinton, Peter Capaldi, Ben Whishaw, Gwendoline Christie

Underwater – release date 10th January 2020

Kristen Stewart leads an underwater research team in this survival horror about deep sea monsters. Hell of an elevator pitch… surely this one will be, at the very least, a whole heap of nail-biting fun?

Starring: Kristen Stewart, Vincent Cassell, Jessica Henwick, TJ Miller

Little Women – release date 17th January 2020

The latest adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel is helmed by Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig – and features a host of bright young actors, alongside acting heavyweights Laura Dern and Meryl Streep. Read more

Starring: Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Laura Dern, James Norton, Bob Odenkirk, Eliza Scanlen

Bad Boys For Life – release date 24th January 2020

17 years since the last Bad Boys film, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are reuniting for a belated sequel as detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett attempt to take down a drug cartel in Atlanta. Read more

Starring: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, DJ Khaled, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton

Birds of Prey – release date 7th February 2020

Suicide Squad’s standout character gets a spin-off as Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn teams up with Black Canary, Huntress and Detective Renee Montoya to protect a young girl called Cassandra Cain – a future Batgirl in the comics. Read more

Starring: Margot Robbie, Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before: P.S. I Still Love You – release date 12th February 2020

Netflix’s teen rom-com was one of their most rewatched movies of 2018, so it’s unsurprising that Lara-Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky are back for a second instalment of teenage love and angst. Read more

Starring: Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, John Corbett, Jordan Fisher

Sonic The Hedgehog – release date 14th February 2020

This film may look very different by the time it sprints into cinemas. Director Jeff Fowler said he would “fix” his animated character after the first trailer was widely criticised online. Now, the film has a notably delayed release date until Valentine’s Day 2020. Read more

Starring: Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey, James Marsden

The King’s Man – release date 14th February 2020

Ralph Fiennes leads this prequel to Matthew Vaughn’s Kingsman franchise. The synopsis teases a collection of history’s most formidable criminals and tyrants plotting an annihilation, as one man has to race against time to stop them. Somehow that ambitious plot will also lay out the origin of the very first independent intelligence agency… Read more

Starring: Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, Charles Dance