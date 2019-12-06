When is Die Hard on TV this Christmas 2019?

It’s a question that has divided film fans the world over – is Die Hard a Christmas movie, or is it just a movie that just happens to be set at Christmas?

The query has plagued fans of the film for decades (or, at least, since 1988), with even Die Hard star Bruce Willis weighing in on the matter. For the record, he doesn’t believe the action-thriller is a Christmas movie. (He’s wrong, by the way).

But whether you think it’s a film for the festive season or not, it’s still a damn good movie – and here’s how you can watch it over Christmas.

Where can I watch Die Hard this Christmas?

Yes, Die Hard is on our screens over the festive period – but only if you’re a Sky customer.

Sky Cinema is playing Die Hard exclusively from 1st December to get you in the Christmas spirit – or if you just want to watch a quintessential action movie.

The film is also available to stream on NOW TV, or on the Sky Store to rent.

What about the Die Hard sequels?

Luckily the equally-Christmassy Die Hard 2 is available on terrestrial television, appropriately showing on Christmas Eve, Tuesday 24th December, on Film4 at 9pm.

Film4 will also be showing 2013’s A Good Day to Die Hard on Tuesday 10th December and Sunday 15th December at 9pm on both occasions.

Die Hard With A Vengeance is available on NOW TV. Die Hard 2, Die Hard 4.0 and A Good Day to Die Hard are all available to rent or buy on the Sky Store.