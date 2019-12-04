The biggest movie releases of 2019

From Avengers: Endgame to Toy Story 4, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to The Lion King, Disney has at least five films whipping up a storm at the global box office in 2019.

But there’s plenty more to get excited about as well as the box office big hitters, including the Downton Abbey movie.

Here are the biggest and most anticipated movie releases still to come in 2019. Check back for more details and new additions as the year goes on, and scroll to the bottom for 2020’s big hitters…

Knives Out – Out now

At its core, Knives Out follows a detective investigating the death of an eccentric family’s patriarch. However, plenty of twists are ahead for the movie’s all-star cast.

Certainly a choice for murder mystery fans – and those tired of whodunit tropes. Read More.

Starring Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Christopher Plummer, Toni Collette.

Last Christmas – Out now

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding (of Crazy Rich Asians fame) lead this Christmassy rom-com, which was written by Emma Thompson. Read more

Starring: Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding, Emma Thompson, Michelle Yeoh

Klaus – Out Now on Netflix

This beautifully hand-drawn festive animation from Netflix follows a failing postman who meets Klaus, a mysterious carpenter who lives alone in a cabin full of handmade toys. Read more about Klaus.

Starring JK Simmons, Jason Schwartzman, Rashida Jones and Joan Cusack.

Watch now on Netflix

Harriet – Out now

The remarkable true story of freedom fighter Harriet Tubman, who escaped slavery to become one of the USA’s greatest heroes.

Starring: Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Joe Alwyn, Janelle Monae

Frozen 2 – Out now

Disney fans have not let this one go: we’re finally getting that long-awaited sequel. Read more

Starring: Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Sterling K Brown, Evan Rachel Wood, Josh Gad

The Irishman– Out now on Netflix

Martin Scorsese’s latest film is set to be released on Netflix before the end of the year. It stars Robert De Niro as Frank Sheeran, a labour union official with mob connections. Read more

Starring: Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Al Pacino, Stephen Graham, Anna Paquin

Watch The Irishman now on Netflix.

Charlie’s Angels – Out now

Elizabeth Banks directs the reboot to the popular TV series about a trio of private detectives, working for the now-international Townsend Agency. The twist here is multiple teams of Angels organised by multiple Bosleys. Read more

Starring: Kristen Stewart, Patrick Stewart, Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska, Noah Centineo, Djimon Hounsou, Elizabeth Banks

Director: Elizabeth Banks

Motherless Brooklyn – Out now

Edward Norton directs and stars in this crime drama based on the 1999 novel of the same name about a private investigator with Tourette syndrome investigating his mentor’s murder in 1950s New York.

Starring: Edward Norton, Bruce Willis, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Alec Baldwin, Willem Dafoe

December 2019

A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood – release date 6th December 2019

Tom Hanks stars as legendary American TV host Fred Rogers opposite Matthew Rhys as a reluctant Esquire journalist sent to profile him. The real-life story might not mean as much to UK audiences, but Hanks’ performance is already generating plenty of awards buzz based on the first trailer.

Starring: Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys

Lucy in the Sky – release date 6th December 2019

Loosely based on a true story, Natalie Portman plays an astronaut who returns to Earth after a lengthy mission, embarking on an affair with a fellow astronaut and slowly losing her grip on reality.

Starring: Natalie Portman, Jon Hamm, Zazie Beetz, Dan Stevens

Jumanji: The Next Level – release date 13th December 2019

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black return for a second outing in the franchise reboot as a group of teens head back into Jumanji to rescue their friend. Read more

Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, Danny DeVito, Donald Glover, Nick Jonas

6 Underground – release date 13th December 2019 on Netflix

The latest action flick from director Michael Bay, this thriller follows six untraceable agents who fake their own deaths in order to take down notorious criminals. Sense: it makes little. But prepare to be entertained nonetheless. Read More.

Starring:

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – release date 19th December 2019

The final part of JJ Abrams’ Star Wars trilogy comes a year and a half after the ill-fated Han Solo standalone story. Can JJ finish what he started with The Force Awakens? Read more

Starring: Daisy Ridley, Domhnall Gleeson, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Kelly-Marie Tran, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Keri Russell, Richard E Grant, Lupita Nyong’o

Director: JJ Abrams

Cats – release date 20th December 2019

The long-running musical hits the silver screen, with a jaw-dropping cast that includes Taylor Swift, Ian McKellen, Idris Elba, Judi Dench, Rebel Wilson, James Corden and Ray Winstone, to name just a few. They’ll be CGI’d into anthropomorphic cats, so that’ll be interesting. Read more

Starring: Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Judi Dench, Jennifer Hudson, Rebel Wilson, James Corden, Ray Winstone

Bombshell – release date 20th December 2019

This film based on true events has hired an all-star cast to tell the stories of various former female Fox News personnel and their allegations against founder Roger Ailes (played by John Lithgow).

Starring: Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, John Lithgow

The Two Popes– release date 20th December 2019

Based on play The Pope, this Netflix flick follows the decision of conservative Pope Benedict to retire from his post, making way for the liberal Pope Francis. Read more.

Starring: Jonathan Pryce, Anthony Hopkins, Juan Minujín, Sidney Cole

