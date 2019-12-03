First look at Rami Malek’s Bond villain as new poster is released

Over the years, many of the world’s finest actors have used their talents to take on one of cinema’s most sought-after antagonist roles: the Bond villain.

This time round, it’s the turn of Oscar winner Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody) to come face to face with 007.

Fans have been treated to a first look at his character Safin ahead of No Time To Die’s April release.

In one of a series of character posters, Malek appears with a scarred face and sporting a long dark coat – and he certainly doesn’t appear to be the friendly sort!

In addition, a range of other character posters have been released showing both existing characters such as Daniel Craig as Bond and Ben Whishaw as Q, as well as new additions Ana De Armas (Knives Out) as Paloma and Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel) as Nomi – who will apparently have the code name 007 at the start of the film.

And for those fans whose appetites have been whetted by the new posters, there’s not long to wait until you get an even closer look at No Time To Die – with a brand new trailer set for 4th December.

Yesterday, we were offered a brief teaser, with a short 15 second clip posted on social media.

The film is set to be Daniel Craig’s last outing as the iconic double agent, and will be directed by Cary Fukunaga – after original director Danny Boyle pulled out due to creative differences.

No Time to Die is slated for release on 2nd April 2020