First look Black Widow trailer shows Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha confronting her past

Marvel has released the first trailer for the upcoming Black Widow movie – and it looks like Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) is going to be coming face to face with a few figures from her past.

Advertisement

After she heroically met her demise in the events of Avengers: Endgame, her standalone movie will be a prequel focusing on her past and looks set to be an exciting spy adventure.

Opening with Black Widow looking in a mirror and stating “I used to have nothing, and then I got this job,” the trailer then shows flashbacks to the character’s days at the Red Room – the top secret Soviet program where she once trained.

The trailer also shows a dramatic reunion with former friend Yelena Belova – played by one of 2019’s biggest stars of the screen Florence Pugh (Midsommar, Little Women), as the pair initially spar before appearing to team up, with Natasha saying: “One thing is for sure – it’s going to be a hell of a reunion.”

And Pugh isn’t the only high-profile star set to make her Marvel debut in the film, we also get our first glimpse at new characters Alexei Shostakov and Melina played by David Harbour (Stranger Things) and Rachel Weisz (The Favourite) respectively.

And some familiar MCU figures crop up as well, as we get brief images of Jeremey Renner’s Hawkeye and Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury.

The film looks to be a fascinating glimpse at the character confronting her past, in what’s sure to be a high-octane adventure.

Advertisement

Black Widow, which is directed by Cate Shortland is currently slated to be released on 1st May 2020 and will be the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4.