BBC’s People Just Do Nothing is coming back for a movie – set in Japan

Kurupt FM is going global! The BBC has revealed that a movie version of the Bafta-winning mockumentary series People Just Do Nothing has begun production – in Japan.

Advertisement

To be released in UK cinemas in August 2020, the big-screen outing will follow the Kurupt FM boys as they learn one of their songs has made it big in Japan after being used on a game show.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

As the synopsis for People Just Do Nothing: Big In Japan reads: “It’s finally time for them to enjoy the fame and fortune that they’ve always known they deserved. Chabuddy G steps excitedly back into his management role as Grindah, Beats, Steves and Decoy begin their journey to international stardom… But is Japan really ready for Kurupt FM?”

The movie is set to star Allan Mustafa (MC Grindah), Hugo Chegwin (DJ Beats), Asim Chaudhry (Chabuddy G), Steve Stamp (Steves), Dan Sylvester (Decoy), Lily Brazier (Miche), Hitomi Souno (Miki) and Ken Yamamura (Taka).

MC Grindah said about the news: “Japan is the most advanced city in the world so it makes perfect sense that they would recognise our lyrical talent. We can’t wait to go over there and completely destroy the music scene. In a good way.”

I TOLD U LOT KURUPT FM WILL NEVER DIE WERE BACK AND READY TO DESTROY EVERYONE. AGAIN — BIG DADDY GRINDAH (@MCGRINDAH) November 28, 2019

And Chabuddy G added: “You know me, I can sell anything mate. Ice to an Eskimo, halal meat to a racist vegan… selling garage music to Japan is water off a ducks beak mate.”

The film is penned by Stamp and Mustafa, with additional material from Chaudhry, Chegwin and Brazier.

Starting life on YouTube, People Just Do Nothing first aired on BBC3 in 2012, with a full series arriving in 2014. The show’s fifth and final series aired on BBC2 in 2018.

Advertisement

People Just Do Nothing: Big In Japan will be released in cinemas August 2020