Ricky Gervais to host Golden Globes for “very last time”

America – be prepared to get offended.

Ricky Gervais is returning to host the Golden Globes after receiving “an offer [he] can’t refuse” – and he’s already cracked open the champagne.

The controversial British comedian will front the US awards show in January, four years after his last stint in 2016 which saw him pull no punches with jibes at Caitlyn Jenner, Adam Sandler and the “worthless” ceremony itself.

“Once again, they’ve made me an offer I can’t refuse,” he said of his fifth outing. “But this is the very last time I’m doing this, which could make for a fun evening.”

We're ready to celebrate, can you tell? @rickygervais hosts The #GoldenGlobes LIVE January 5 on NBC. pic.twitter.com/uXCrIDIEA0 — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) November 28, 2019

HFPA president Lorenzo Soria said: “When Ricky Gervais is at the helm of the Golden Globe Awards, we can always expect the unexpected. We’re excited to see it all unfold on Jan. 5!”

Gervais hosted the Globes in 2010-12 before returning in 2016.

Other previous hosts have included Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg who teamed up in 2019.

The 77th Golden Globe Awards will be held at the Beverley Hilton, California, on January 6th 2020. Nominations will be announced on Monday, 9th December 2019.