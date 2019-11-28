The biggest movie releases of 2019

From Avengers: Endgame to Toy Story 4, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to The Lion King, Disney has at least five films whipping up a storm at the global box office in 2019.

Advertisement

But there’s plenty more to get excited about as well as the box office big hitters, including the Downton Abbey movie.

Here are the biggest and most anticipated movie releases still to come in 2019. Check back for more details and new additions as the year goes on, and scroll to the bottom for 2020’s big hitters…

Knives Out – Out now

At its core, Knives Out follows a detective investigating the death of an eccentric family’s patriarch. However, plenty of twists are ahead for the movie’s all-star cast.

Certainly a choice for murder mystery fans – and those tired of whodunit tropes. Read More.

Starring Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Christopher Plummer, Toni Collette.

Last Christmas – Out now

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding (of Crazy Rich Asians fame) lead this Christmassy rom-com, which was written by Emma Thompson. Read more

Starring: Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding, Emma Thompson, Michelle Yeoh

Klaus – Out Now on Netflix

This beautifully hand-drawn festive animation from Netflix follows a failing postman who meets Klaus, a mysterious carpenter who lives alone in a cabin full of handmade toys. Read more about Klaus.

Starring JK Simmons, Jason Schwartzman, Rashida Jones and Joan Cusack.

Watch now on Netflix

Le Mans ’66 – Out now

Christian Bale and Matt Damon lead this true story about an American car designer and a British-born driver who team up to make a race car to challenge Enzo Ferrari’s lot at Le Mans in the 1960s. Read more

Starring: Christian Bale, Matt Damon, Caitriona Balfe

Harriet – Out now

The remarkable true story of freedom fighter Harriet Tubman, who escaped slavery to become one of the USA’s greatest heroes.

Starring: Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Joe Alwyn, Janelle Monae

Frozen 2 – Out now

Disney fans have not let this one go: we’re finally getting that long-awaited sequel. Read more

Starring: Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Sterling K Brown, Evan Rachel Wood, Josh Gad

The Irishman– Out now on Netflix

Martin Scorsese’s latest film is set to be released on Netflix before the end of the year. It stars Robert De Niro as Frank Sheeran, a labour union official with mob connections. Read more

Starring: Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Al Pacino, Stephen Graham, Anna Paquin

Charlie’s Angels – release date 29th November 2019

Elizabeth Banks directs the reboot to the popular TV series about a trio of private detectives, working for the now-international Townsend Agency. The twist here is multiple teams of Angels organised by multiple Bosleys. Read more

Starring: Kristen Stewart, Patrick Stewart, Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska, Noah Centineo, Djimon Hounsou, Elizabeth Banks

Director: Elizabeth Banks

Motherless Brooklyn – release date 30th November 2019

Edward Norton directs and stars in this crime drama based on the 1999 novel of the same name about a private investigator with Tourette syndrome investigating his mentor’s murder in 1950s New York.

Starring: Edward Norton, Bruce Willis, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Alec Baldwin, Willem Dafoe

Advertisement

Read on to see which films will be released in December 2019…