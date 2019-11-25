Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Film
  4. What is movie Road to Christmas about and who’s in the cast?

What is movie Road to Christmas about and who’s in the cast?

Everything you need to know about this star-studded festive flick

Screen Shot 2019-11-22 at 18.27.20

‘Tis the season for Channel 5 Christmas films! If you already have your decorations up and need a feel-good festive film to complete the mood, then look no further than this surprisingly starry Christmas movie…

Advertisement

What is Road to Christmas about?

Road to Christmas follows successful fashion photographer Claire, who is unable to fly to her planned wedding in Aspen due to a snowstorm. Unable to get another flight or rent a car, she accepts a lift from widowed teacher Tom and his teenage daughter Hilly on a journey that will take her much further than Aspen.

Expect plenty of snow, comedy and romance in this sentimental Christmas tale.

When is Road to Christmas on TV?

Road to Christmas airs at 3pm on Channel 5 on Monday 25th November.

Who is in the cast of Road to Christmas?

Clark Gregg in Captain Marvel (Marvel Studios)
Clark Gregg in Captain Marvel (Marvel Studios)
Advertisement

Dirty Dancing’s Jennifer Grey lends some star power as stranded bride-to-be Claire, with real-life husband and MCU veteran Clark Gregg appearing as widowed schoolteacher Tom. Tom’s 13-year-old daughter is played by Megan Park despite being, er, 20 years old at the time.

Is there a trailer for Road to Christmas?

Tags

All about Road to Christmas

Screen Shot 2019-11-22 at 18.27.20
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

home and away tori gives birth

Home and Away dropped by Channel 5 until January 2020

Screen Shot 2019-11-22 at 17.38.04

What is the movie Chasing Christmas about?

Mimi and the Mountain Dragon

When is Mimi and the Mountain Dragon on TV? | BBC One animated special

the knight before christmas

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix