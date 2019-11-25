Accessibility Links

What is the movie Chasing Christmas about?

Everything you need to know about this time-travelling Christmas comedy

Screen Shot 2019-11-22 at 17.38.04

It may still be November, but the Channel 5 Christmas movie marathon is in full swing. For anyone having a cosy afternoon in and after a healthy dose of overly-sentimental festive cheer, then Chasing Christmas has you covered…

What is Chasing Christmas about?

Chasing Christmas is yet another retelling of A Christmas Carol, but this time with a twist. When the Scrooge-like Jack refuses to celebrate Christmas, the Bureau of Yuletide Affairs(!) sends the Ghost of Christmas Past to show him the meaning of Christmas. However, when the festive phantom leaves Jack stranded in 1965 Jack must chase Christmas back through time – and maybe even learn to lighten up along the way.

Expect lots of magic, life lessons and nostalgic nods to the last few decades.

When is Chasing Christmas on TV?

Chasing Christmas will air on Monday 25th November on Channel 5 at 11:15am.

Who is in the cast of Chasing Christmas?

Tom Arnold stars as time-travelling grouch Jack, with Leslie Jordan as the mischievous Ghost of Christmas Past. Brittney Wilson and Andrea Roth round out the cast as Jack’s wife and The Ghost of Christmas Present respectively.

Is there a trailer?

Yes – and it’s appropriately cheesy:

