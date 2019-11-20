Accessibility Links

Will there be a Frozen 3? What have the cast said?

Anna and Elsa's second adventure has only just hit cinemas, but fans are already clamouring for more

After a six-year wait to see Anna and Elsa return to the big screen, Disney super fans are now wondering how long they’ll have to wait to see the iconic duo again.

Frozen II will play in UK cinemas from Friday 22nd November 2019 and catches up with the gang three years after the events of the first film.

But, will the story continue any longer? Here’s what we know so far about a potential Frozen 3…

Will there be a Frozen 3?

There has been no official announcement as of yet about whether Disney are considering a third Frozen movie, but the incoming box office figures could give us a big clue.

If Frozen II can match or even surpass the colossal $1.2 billion that the first film made worldwide, then it seems likely that Disney will deem it in their interest to pursue a third outing.

At the time of writing, the film is predicted to make well over $100 million during its North American opening weekend alone, so it certainly looks like it will be a strong performer…

What have the cast said about Frozen 3?

In “Frozen 2,” Elsa is grateful her kingdom accepts her and she works hard to be a good queen. Deep down, she wonders why she was born with magical powers. The answers are calling her, but she’ll have to venture far from Arendelle to find them. Featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Frozen 2” opens on Nov. 22, 2019. © 2019 Disney. All Rights Reserved.

The cast and crew of Frozen have given mixed signals so far about the prospect of a third movie.

When Yahoo Movies asked whether she would be involved in more Frozen projects in the future, Elsa voice actor Idina Menzel simply said: “I hope so.”

However, Alfred Molina, who provides the voice of King Agnarr, told Variety: “I don’t think there will be a [Frozen] 3, that’s what I’ve heard but who knows? Those kinds of decisions are way above my pay grade.”

Co-director Jennifer Lee found some middle ground while speaking to Yahoo Movies about Frozen II: “For me it felt final but we always say, never say never… right now, we’re just happy to be done.”

