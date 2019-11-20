Will there be a Frozen 3? What have the cast said?

After a six-year wait to see Anna and Elsa return to the big screen, Disney super fans are now wondering how long they’ll have to wait to see the iconic duo again.

Frozen II will play in UK cinemas from Friday 22nd November 2019 and catches up with the gang three years after the events of the first film.

But, will the story continue any longer? Here’s what we know so far about a potential Frozen 3…

Will there be a Frozen 3?

There has been no official announcement as of yet about whether Disney are considering a third Frozen movie, but the incoming box office figures could give us a big clue.

If Frozen II can match or even surpass the colossal $1.2 billion that the first film made worldwide, then it seems likely that Disney will deem it in their interest to pursue a third outing.

At the time of writing, the film is predicted to make well over $100 million during its North American opening weekend alone, so it certainly looks like it will be a strong performer…

What have the cast said about Frozen 3?

The cast and crew of Frozen have given mixed signals so far about the prospect of a third movie.

When Yahoo Movies asked whether she would be involved in more Frozen projects in the future, Elsa voice actor Idina Menzel simply said: “I hope so.”

However, Alfred Molina, who provides the voice of King Agnarr, told Variety: “I don’t think there will be a [Frozen] 3, that’s what I’ve heard but who knows? Those kinds of decisions are way above my pay grade.”

Co-director Jennifer Lee found some middle ground while speaking to Yahoo Movies about Frozen II: “For me it felt final but we always say, never say never… right now, we’re just happy to be done.”