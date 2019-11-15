The biggest movie releases of 2019

From Avengers: Endgame to Toy Story 4, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to The Lion King, Disney has at least five films whipping up a storm at the global box office in 2019.

Advertisement

But there’s plenty more to get excited about as well as the box office big hitters, including the Downton Abbey movie.

Here are the biggest and most anticipated movie releases still to come in 2019. Check back for more details and new additions as the year goes on, and scroll to the bottom for 2020’s big hitters…

The Aeronauts – Out Now

A pilot and scientist find themselves in an epic fight for survival while attempting to make discoveries in a gas balloon. As you do.

Starring: Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones, Himesh Patel, Tim McInnerny

Midway – out now

Midway retells the story of – you guessed it – the Second World War’s Battle of Midway. The conflict was a bloody clash between the American fleet and the Imperial Japanese Navy – and a struggle that marked a pivotal turning point on the Pacific front.

Starring: Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson, Luke Evans, Aaron Eckhart, Nick Jonas, Etsushi Toyokawa

The Good Liar – Out now

Con man Roy Courtnay can hardly believe his luck when he meets well-to-do widow Betty McLeish online. However, all isn’t what it seems…

Starring: Helen Mirren, Ian McKellan, Russell Tovey, Jim Carter

The King – Out now on Netflix

Timotheé Chalamet stars in this adaptation of Shakespeare plays Henry IV and Henry V about the reluctant king. Netflix are rumoured to be pinning their 2020 Oscars hopes on this one. Read more

Starring: Timotheé Chalamet, Robert Pattinson, Joel Edgerton, Sean Harris, Ben Mendelsohn, Lily-Rose Depp

The Irishman – release date 1st November 2019 (27th November 2019 on Netflix)

Martin Scorsese’s latest film is set to be released on Netflix before the end of the year. It stars Robert De Niro as Frank Sheeran, a labour union official with mob connections. Read more

Starring: Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Al Pacino, Stephen Graham, Anna Paquin

Lady and the Tramp – release date 12th November 2019 (US)

Coming exclusively to new streaming service Disney+, this latest in a series of live-action takes on a Disney classic – this one about a scruffy doggo who charms a more preened pooch – is yet to receive an official release date for the UK.

Starring: (voices of) Tessa Thompson, Justin Theroux, Sam Elliott, Ashley Jensen

Noelle – release date 12th November 2019 (US)

Santa’s daughter Noelle (Anna Kendrick) must take up the reins, literally, when her rather retires. Like Lady and the Tramp, there’s no UK release date yet for this festive flick just yet… stay tuned!

Starring: Anna Kendrick, Bill Hader

Last Christmas –release date 15th November 2019

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding (of Crazy Rich Asians fame) lead this Christmassy rom-com, which was written by Emma Thompson. Read more

Starring: Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding, Emma Thompson, Michelle Yeoh

Le Mans ’66 – release date 15th November 2019

Christian Bale and Matt Damon lead this true story about an American car designer and a British-born driver who team up to make a race car to challenge Enzo Ferrari’s lot at Le Mans in the 1960s. Read more

Starring: Christian Bale, Matt Damon, Caitriona Balfe

The Report – release date 15th November 2019

This film starring Adam Driver as real-life figure Daniel Jones, who investigated accusations of torture by the CIA following the September 11 attacks, will stream on Amazon Prime after premiering at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2019.

Starring: Adam Driver, Annette Bening, Michael C Hall, John Hamm

Harriet – release date 22nd November 2019

The remarkable true story of freedom fighter Harriet Tubman, who escaped slavery to become one of the USA’s greatest heroes.

Advertisement

Starring: Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Joe Alwyn, Janelle Monae