Lashana Lynch will bring “fresh perspective” on black women in Bond

The news that Captain Marvel star Lashana Lynch was to inherit the 007 codename in upcoming Bond film No Time to Die created quite a splash when it was first rumoured in July.

Advertisement

And now the star has said that her character, Nomi, will bring a “fresh perspective” on black women in the Bond franchise.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Lynch said: “Everyone was really responsive to having her be what I wanted.

“You’re given a fresh perspective on a brand-new black woman in the Bond world.”

Not all the reaction to Lynch’s casting was positive – but defiantly addressing the backlash, Lynch says that she wasn’t disheartened by the criticism.

“It makes me feel quite sad for some people because their opinions, they’re not even from a mean place — they’re actually from a sad place.

“It’s not about me. People are reacting to an idea, which has nothing to do with my life.”

Get movie updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations plus receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Lynch also spoke of her delight at finding out that Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge had joined the writer’s room for the film.

She said: “I very literally squealed when I first heard her name. I thought ‘Oh my gosh, British girl just like me. She’s going to know how to actually take care of women onscreen.’”

Filming for No Time to Die, the 25th film in the James Bond canon and the first since 2015’s Spectre, wrapped recently.

The movie was helmed by Maniac director Cary Fukunaga, who replaced original director Danny Boyle last year, and will star Bond regulars Ralph Fiennes, Lea Seydoux and Ben Whishaw as well as Daniel Craig in his last outing as the titular character.

Advertisement

Lynch is also joined by fellow newcomers Ana De Armas and Rami Malek – who will be hoping to add his name to the list of legendary Bond villains.