The biggest movie releases of 2019

From Avengers: Endgame to Toy Story 4, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to The Lion King, Disney has at least five films whipping up a storm at the global box office in 2019.

But there’s plenty more to get excited about as well as the box office big hitters, including the Downton Abbey movie.

Here are the biggest and most anticipated movie releases still to come in 2019. Check back for more details and new additions as the year goes on, and scroll to the bottom for 2020’s big hitters…

The Laundromat – Out now on Netflix

Based on the Panama Papers scandal, Steven Soderbergh’s latest sees Ellen Martin (Meryl Streep) caught up in a world of questionable dealings when her idyllic vacation takes a surprising turn… Read more

Starring: Meryl Streep, Gary Oldman, Antonio Banderas, Sharon Stone, David Schwimmer

The King – release date 11th October 2019 (1st November 2019 on Netflix)

Timotheé Chalamet stars in this adaptation of Shakespeare plays Henry IV and Henry V about the reluctant king. Netflix are rumoured to be pinning their 2020 Oscars hopes on this one. Read more

Starring: Timotheé Chalamet, Robert Pattinson, Joel Edgerton, Sean Harris, Ben Mendelsohn, Lily-Rose Depp

Zombieland: Double Tap – Out now

This sequel to the post-apocalyptic comedy has its entire original cast intact as Columbus, Tallahasse, Wichita, and Little Rock move into a deserted White House and fight amongst one another and against evolved zombies and fellow survivors. Read more.

Starring: Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, Abigail Breslin, Luke Wilson, Rosario Dawson, Zoey Deutch

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil – Out now

Angelina Jolie returns for the sequel to the 2014 hit about a vengeful fairy who develops a relationship with a young princess she was meant to curse. Read more

Starring: Elle Fanning, Angelina Jolie, Michelle Pfeiffer, Robert Lindsay, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ed Skrein, Imelda Staunton

Official Secrets – Out now

Based on the true story of Katherine Gun, this political thriller tells of how a GCHQ employee leaked top secret information to the UK press in a bid to expose the USA’s illegal activities in their campaign to invade Iraq in 2003. Read more

Starring: Keira Knightley, Matt Smith, Ralph Fiennes, Matthew Goode, Rhys Ifans

Terminator: Dark Fate – Out now

The original stars reunite for the first time in 28 years, as T-800 and the iconic Sarah Connor return for Deadpool director Tim Miller’s latest instalment in the Terminator franchise. Original writer-director James Cameron is back as a producer, too. Read more



Starring: Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Gabriel Luna, Mackenzie Davis

The Addams Family – Out now

The Addams Family is back on the big screen in the first animated comedy about this creepy and kooky clan. *click click*

Starring: Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard

November 2019

The Irishman – release date 1st November 2019 (27th November 2019 on Netflix)

Martin Scorsese’s latest film is set to be released on Netflix before the end of the year. It stars Robert De Niro as Frank Sheeran, a labour union official with mob connections. Read more

Starring: Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Al Pacino, Stephen Graham, Anna Paquin

Lady and the Tramp – release date 12th November 2019 (US)

Coming exclusively to new streaming service Disney+, this latest in a series of live-action takes on a Disney classic – this one about a scruffy doggo who charms a more preened pooch – is yet to receive an official release date for the UK.

Starring: (voices of) Tessa Thompson, Justin Theroux, Sam Elliott, Ashley Jensen

Noelle – release date 12th November 2019 (US)

Santa’s daughter Noelle (Anna Kendrick) must take up the reins, literally, when her rather retires. Like Lady and the Tramp, there’s no UK release date yet for this festive flick just yet… stay tuned!

Starring: Anna Kendrick, Bill Hader