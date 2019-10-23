The biggest movie releases of 2019

From Avengers: Endgame to Toy Story 4, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to The Lion King, Disney has at least five films whipping up a storm at the global box office in 2019.

But there’s plenty more to get excited about as well as the box office big hitters, including the Downton Abbey movie.

Here are the biggest and most anticipated movie releases still to come in 2019. Check back for more details and new additions as the year goes on, and scroll to the bottom for 2020’s big hitters…

The Laundromat – release date 27th September 2019 (18th October 2019 on Netflix)

Based on the Panama Papers scandal, Steven Soderbergh’s latest sees Ellen Martin (Meryl Streep) caught up in a world of questionable dealings when her idyllic vacation takes a surprising turn… Read more

Starring: Meryl Streep, Gary Oldman, Antonio Banderas, Sharon Stone, David Schwimmer

The Personal History of David Copperfield – OUT NOW

The classic Charles Dickens novel is given a revamp courtesy of Armando Iannucci and lead actor Dev Patel, playing the title character as he navigates life in Victorian London. Read more

Starring: Dev Patel, Tilda Swinton, Peter Capaldi, Ben Whishaw, Gwendoline Christie

Joker – OUT NOW

Can Joaquin Phoenix give Joker as much gusto in this origin film as Heath Ledger did in The Dark Knight? Time will tell… Read more

Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Robert DeNiro, Zazie Beetz

Judy – OUT NOW

Renee Zellweger stars as Judy Garland in a film focusing on the life of the Hollywood starlet in 1968 – 30 years after she charmed audiences in The Wizard of Oz – on the eve of a sell-out live run in London. But worn out after four decades in showbiz, and with a weakening voice, she’s desperate to be back home with her kids. Read more

Starring: Renee Zellweger, Michael Gambon, Rufus Sewell, Jesse Buckley, Bella Ramsay

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie – OUT NOW

Aaron Paul will reprise his role as Jesse Pinkman in this sequel to the 2013 series finale. No confirmation yet on whether Bryan Cranston’s Walter White is involved… Read more

Starring: Aaron Paul, Charles Baker

The King – release date 11th October 2019 (1st November 2019 on Netflix)

Timotheé Chalamet stars in this adaptation of Shakespeare plays Henry IV and Henry V about the reluctant king. Netflix are rumoured to be pinning their 2020 Oscars hopes on this one. Read more

Starring: Timotheé Chalamet, Robert Pattinson, Joel Edgerton, Sean Harris, Ben Mendelsohn, Lily-Rose Depp

Gemini Man – OUT NOW

A highly successful government assassin looking to end his career comes up against a younger clone of himself sent by his old boss who has a different, more deadly form of retirement in mind for him. Read more.

Starring: Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen, Benedict Wong

Zombieland: Double Tap – release date 18th October 2019

This sequel to the post-apocalyptic comedy has its entire original cast intact as Columbus, Tallahasse, Wichita, and Little Rock move into a deserted White House and fight amongst one another and against evolved zombies and fellow survivors. Read more.

Starring: Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, Abigail Breslin, Luke Wilson, Rosario Dawson, Zoey Deutch

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil –release date 18th October 2019

Angelina Jolie returns for the sequel to the 2014 hit about a vengeful fairy who develops a relationship with a young princess she was meant to curse. Read more

Starring: Elle Fanning, Angelina Jolie, Michelle Pfeiffer, Robert Lindsay, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ed Skrein, Imelda Staunton

Official Secrets – release date 18th October 2019 (US release date: 23rd August 2019)

Based on the true story of Katherine Gun, this political thriller tells of how a GCHQ employee leaked top secret information to the UK press in a bid to expose the USA’s illegal activities in their campaign to invade Iraq in 2003. Read more

Starring: Keira Knightley, Matt Smith, Ralph Fiennes, Matthew Goode, Rhys Ifans

Terminator: Dark Fate – release date 25th October 2019

The original stars reunite for the first time in 28 years, as T-800 and the iconic Sarah Connor return for Deadpool director Tim Miller’s latest instalment in the Terminator franchise. Original writer-director James Cameron is back as a producer, too. Read more



Starring: Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Gabriel Luna, Mackenzie Davis

The Addams Family – release date 25th October 2019

The Addams Family is back on the big screen in the first animated comedy about this creepy and kooky clan. *click click*

Starring: Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard