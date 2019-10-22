James Bond film No Time to Die may have three alternate endings
And not even Daniel Craig knows which one will be used in the final cut
Three different endings have reportedly been shot for No Time to Die, the 25th film in the James Bond franchise.
The multiple endings have been filmed by director Cary Joji Fukunaga in an attempt to avoid spoilers leaking out ahead of its April 2020 release.
The project is so shrouded in secrecy, not even Bond actor Daniel Craig knows which ending will be used.
According to reports, one scene featured people being gassed on a dance-floor, while another seemingly hints Bond could be killed off, and replaced by a woman.
“Everyone’s in the dark, the secrecy is off the chart,” a source told The Mirror.
No Time To Die will see Bond now retired from MI6, with Lashana Lynch the new 007 while Bond lives a relatively tranquil life in Jamaica.
However, a quiet retirement is short-lived for the British spy, who is called back into service to rescue a kidnapped scientist while on the trail of a mysterious villain armed with new technology.
Naomie Harris, who plays Eve Moneypenny fuelled speculation saying that No Time to Die would be a “tie-up of Skyfall and Spectre” with plenty of shocking moments.
“[No Time to Die has] massive, massive surprises that even had me like, ‘Oh, wow!’ So I think we’re going to really shock people,” she told GQ in an interview.
She added: “We’re definitely seeing a Bond who’s more in touch with his feelings and more open to falling in love.”
Craig has now outstripped Roger Moore to be the longest-serving Bond – with No Time to Die being his very final outing as 007.
No Time to Die is slated for UK cinema release on 3rdApril 2020