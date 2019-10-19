Star Wars Episode IX will “answer as many questions as possible” says JJ Abrams

This December’s Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker has rather a lot to deliver, with the sci-fi sequel set to end both the modern trilogy that began with 2015’s The Force Awakens and the entire Skywalker saga that started with the original 1977 Star Wars.

And it’s fair to say that writer/director JJ Abrams is feeling that pressure.

“Endings are the thing that scare me the most,” Abrams told EW in a new interview about the upcoming movie, where he also revealed that the film would hopefully provide answers for many of the lingering questions fan still had about the ongoing mysteries of the series.

“This is about bringing this thing to a close in a way that is emotional and meaningful and also satisfying in terms of actually answering [as many] questions as possible,” Abrams explained.

“So if years from now, someone’s watching these movies, all nine of them, they’re watching a story that is as cohesive as possible.”

But of course, Episode IX also has to function as a satisfying movie in its own right, which presented its own challenges – and opportunities.

“While there were many things that were planned for and discussed — George Lucas himself said when he created this he saw it as three, three-act plays — that doesn’t mean there isn’t discovery, that doesn’t mean there aren’t things that come up that make you realize, ‘Oh, here’s an opportunity,’” Abrams said.

“It also doesn’t mean that there’s a list of payoffs that we have to do because of setups.

“But we also were very much aware this is the end of the trilogy and it needs to satisfy. We went into this thing knowing it has to be an ending. We’re not screwing around.”

We’re sure that the millions of fans worldwide eagerly to see how the saga ends will be glad to hear it.

Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker will be released in UK cinemas on the 19th December