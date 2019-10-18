X-Men spin-off movie Gambit is dead, says director Doug Liman

Channing Tatum’s X-Men spin-off Gambit appears to have been left on the wayside during the Disney/Fox merger, joining the ranks of several projects that are now in limbo.

Doug Liman, who was attached to direct the project, was asked why the film had been removed from Disney’s upcoming film schedule, and he confirmed that he hadn’t received any updates on Gambit.

“No [I haven’t received any updates]. Because I don’t know. I haven’t had an update since before the buyout. I think it’s done,” he told ScreenGeek.

Back in 2017 it was reported that the solo-superhero film would premiere in time for Valentine’s Day 2019, with the 22 Jump Street actor starring as Gambit, a womaniser, master thief and acrobat with a thick Louisiana accent and the power to super-charge objects (including his trademark playing cards) with explosive energy.

The role was previously portrayed on screen by Friday Night Lights’ Taylor Kitsch alongside Hugh Jackman in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, back in 2009.

While it appears Gambit is now dead in the water, it remains to be seen what will happen to completed film The New Mutants (starring Stranger Things’ Charlie Heaton), after further reshoots were ordered and the release date was pushed back by two years.