Paul Dano cast as The Batman villain Riddler

The Little Miss Sunshine actor will star opposite Twilight's Robert Pattinson and actress Zoe Kravitz

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 05: Paul Dano speaks onstage during the FYC event for Showtime's "Escape At Dannemora" at NeueHouse Hollywood on June 05, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Paul Dano has been cast as antagonist The Riddler in The Batman, the upcoming dark take on the DC Comics tale, starring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader.

Dano, who’s best known for his roles in There Will Be Blood and Little Miss Sunshine, will join Pattinson, who was cast earlier this year as the titular billionaire-turned-vigilante Bruce Wayne, and Big Little Lies star Zoe Kravitz, who recently landed the role of Catwoman. Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) has also been cast as Commissioner Gordon (played by Oscar-winner Gary Oldman in the Dark Knight trilogy).

The Riddler (aka Edward Nashton) appeared in the DC Comics where his signature crimes involved setting riddles, puzzles and clues for Batman to figure out. The role was last played onscreen by Jim Carrey in 1995 film Batman Forever.

Superbad’s Jonah Hill was reportedly in talks to play the puzzle-setting supervillain, but it was later reported that he stepped away from the film, which is being helmed by Dawn of the Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves.

The Batman is slated for release on 25th June 2021 in both the UK and US, and is reportedly a stand-alone film, rather than an origins story, although the film’s plot is being kept under wraps for now.

The Batman

