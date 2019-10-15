Marvel gift ideas for the biggest fan
Our top picks for fans of the superhero universe
If you know someone who can barely finish an episode of Jessica Jones before they’re re-watching Avengers: End Game, we’ve got the perfect present for them.
Here are our top ten picks for presents for Marvel fans available in 2019.
Marvel Comics Suitcase
Travel in style with this comic strip suitcase – you definitely won’t mix up your suitcase with anyone else’s at the airport…
Marvel Pyjamas
For little Marvel fans, these pyjamas, suitable for ages 3-10, would be a great present…
Pyramid International Ceramic Coffee Mug
Ditch the single-use coffee cup and pick this stylish, sustainable alternative instead…
Marvel Comics Action Hero Design
These socks are a great way to subtly dress like a superhero at work…
Marvel Retro Exterior Print Men’s Wallet
This comic-book themed wallet is a great present, coming with 6 credit card slots and 2 slip pockets…
Avengers Monopoly
This Avengers game promises hours of fun for the whole family…
Thor’s Hammer Keyring
Channel Thor’s power in your daily life by attaching this to your house keys…
Cork Drink Coaster
This coaster is a great budget buy for the Marvel fan you know…
Superhero war clock
This inventive clock is a stylish gift for anyone who loves the Avengers…
Marvel Encyclopaedia
This Encyclopaedia is a great way to test your knowledge of the Marvel universe…
