Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Film
  4. Marvel gift ideas for the biggest fan

Marvel gift ideas for the biggest fan

Our top picks for fans of the superhero universe

  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
Spider-Man-Far-From-Home-3

If you know someone who can barely finish an episode of Jessica Jones before they’re re-watching Avengers: End Game, we’ve got the perfect present for them.

Advertisement

Here are our top ten picks for presents for Marvel fans available in 2019.

Marvel Comics Suitcase

71Gg-eA5U3L._AC_SL1000_

Travel in style with this comic strip suitcase – you definitely won’t mix up your suitcase with anyone else’s at the airport…

Buy at Amazon – £97.44

Marvel Pyjamas

614-vpqAumL._AC_UL1077_

For little Marvel fans, these pyjamas, suitable for ages 3-10, would be a great present…

Buy at Amazon – From £4.89

Pyramid International Ceramic Coffee Mug

51fIG2xLnNL._AC_SX450_

Ditch the single-use coffee cup and pick this stylish, sustainable alternative instead…

Buy at Amazon – £9.68

Marvel Comics Action Hero Design

6 Pairs / 3 Pairs New Prints Marvel Comics Action Hero Design Socks Mens Novelty Fun Spiderman Hulk Captain America Iron Man Marvel Socks 6-11

These socks are a great way to subtly dress like a superhero at work…

Buy at Amazon – From £6.14

Marvel Retro Exterior Print Men’s Wallet

81Pu5J7efqL._AC_UL1500_

This comic-book themed wallet is a great present, coming with 6 credit card slots and 2 slip pockets…

Buy at Amazon – £11.99

Avengers Monopoly

81CGn-kaGzL._AC_SL1500_

This Avengers game promises hours of fun for the whole family…

Buy at Amazon – £39.99

Thor’s Hammer Keyring

41NMj8vINoL._AC_

Channel Thor’s power in your daily life by attaching this to your house keys…

Buy at Amazon – £6.95

Cork Drink Coaster

81My-70jbtL._AC_SL1500_-4

This coaster is a great budget buy for the Marvel fan you know…

Buy at Amazon – £3.29

Superhero war clock

61MS7sX8WJL._AC_SL1000_

This inventive clock is a stylish gift for anyone who loves the Avengers…

Buy at Amazon – £22.99

Marvel Encyclopaedia

A1UeTFSI2JL

This Encyclopaedia is a great way to test your knowledge of the Marvel universe…

Buy at Amazon – £9.49

Looking for something else? Check out our gift guides

Advertisement

Tags

All about Avengers: Endgame

Spider-Man-Far-From-Home-3
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

106555

Marvel’s 10 biggest movie mistakes

Doctor Who, Captain Marvel (BBC, Marvel, EH)

Doctor Who and Captain Marvel collide in awesome video mash-up

Disneyland Paris Avengers Campus

Coming soon(ish) Disneyland Paris unveils plans for immersive Avengers Campus

Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne/The Wasp and Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/ Ant-Man in Ant-Man and the Wasp (Marvel, HF)

Ant-Man and the Wasp post-credits scenes explained