10 How to Train Your Dragon gifts – from toys to books and games

The How to Train Your Dragon franchise has been a huge success, both in terms of book sales and film ratings – and as a result, many kids are utterly obsessed with the series, so getting a dragon-themed present for them is a great idea.

Here are our top ten How to Train Your Dragon themed gifts for kids in 2019.

If they’ve not already read the book series, the How to Train Your Dragon books are a great way to get a kid that loves the films completely obsessed with reading…

Coming in sizes from 3-4 years to adult size 4XL, you’re sure to find one that fits the dragon fan you know. Featuring an all-over graphic from the film featuring the three main characters, this eye-catching t shirt is perfect for relaxing weekends.

Watch the film again and again with the DVD or Blu-ray edition – you can also buy it on Prime Video for a bit extra, but we reckon most kids would rather have a physical copy to display.

Go beyond the screen with this official story of the film that features its star heroes, Toothless and Hiccup in an all-new adventure.

Let your kids re-live the action of the films with these Toothless and Lightfury squeeze and grown push toys – suitable for ages four and up, they’re sure to be a new favourite toy…

Perfect for Halloween – or even everyday wear depending on how brave the kid is – this official Toothless hat is a sure winner.

This Dreamworks Official How to Train Your Dragon board game will be fun for all the family and is themed around the second instalment of the movie franchise, Terror of the Sea.

Top Trumps is a classic game which has been given a Dragons twist in this official How to Train Your Dragon card pack – and with this card pack, kids can discover more about their favourite dragons and duel their way to a win.

This educational book series – and the accompanying website – mix the fun of the movie franchise with the science and history behind volcanoes to make learning fun – a great way to get your kids more interested in learning.

Suitable for fans aged 3 to 12, these adorable dragon pyjamas are sure to put a smile on any little one’s face – and they’re even 100% cotton.

