Training Day prequel is in the works, set a decade before the original film

The new movie will follow a younger version of Denzel Washington's Alonzo Harris

Training Day

A prequel to the Oscar-winning 2001 crime film Training Day is in the works, set almost 10 years earlier.

Denzel Washington played corrupt cop Alonzo Harris in the Antoine Fuqua-directed thriller, winning an Academy Award for his performance, with Ethan Hawke also nominated for playing rookie detective Jake Hoyt.

The prequel would be set in late April 1992, amidst the LA riots that followed the acquittal of four police officers for usage of excessive force in the arrest and beating of Rodney King.

Washington is not currently attached to the project, Collider reports, with the part of the younger Alonzo yet to be cast. It’s also unclear if Fuqua and the original film’s writer David Ayer will be involved.

Nick Yarborough has been hired to write the prequel.

Training Day previously spawned a spin-off TV show, set 15 years after the events of the film. Airing 13 episodes in 2017, the series was cancelled following the death of its star Bill Paxton.

