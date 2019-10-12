Robert Forster – star of Jackie Brown, Breaking Bad and Twin Peaks – dies, aged 78

Actor Robert Forster, who was Oscar-nominated for his role in Quentin Tarantino’s Jackie Brown, has died, aged 78.

Forster passed away in in Los Angeles on Friday, following a battle with brain cancer.

Born in Rochester, New York, Forster’s breakout role was in the critically acclaimed 1969 film Medium Cool. He played starring roles in the TV series Banyon (1972-73) and Nakia (1974), appeared in the cult Disney movie The Black Hole (1979) and Chuck Norris action movie The Delta Force (1986).

Forster’s career got a significant boost in the ’90s when he was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role of Max Cherry in Tarantino’s 1997 movie Jackie Brown.

Miramax

He would go on to appear in the films Mulholland Drive (2001) and Lucky Number Slevin (2006) and the TV shows Heroes, Last Man Standing and Twin Peaks: The Return.

He also played Walter White’s new identity specialist in Breaking Bad, a role he reprised in the sequel movie El Camino – released to Netflix on Friday, the day of Forster’s death.

The actor is survived by his partner Denise Grayson. children Bobby, Elizabeth, Kate and Maeghen and four grandchildren.

Jackie Brown co-stars Samuel L Jackson and Pam Grier were among those to pay tribute.

RIP Robert Forster!! A truly class act/ Actor!! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) October 12, 2019

Robert Forester: Pam, call me when ya get into town. I’ll take you to my fave place for breakfast. We’ll catch up……. — Pam Grier Ph.D (@PamGrier) October 12, 2019

So sad to hear of Robert Forster's passing. Am of the right age to have been obsessed by The Black Hole (I even had an action figure of Capt. Holland) and Alligator. Then I was just wowed by him in Jackie Brown. He's also heartbreaking in recent What They Had. A great actor. RIP. pic.twitter.com/v7DwuI8TCS — edgarwright (@edgarwright) October 12, 2019