Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Film
  4. Robert Forster – star of Jackie Brown, Breaking Bad and Twin Peaks – dies, aged 78

Robert Forster – star of Jackie Brown, Breaking Bad and Twin Peaks – dies, aged 78

The Oscar-nominated actor had a long and distinguished career in film and television

Robert Forster

Actor Robert Forster, who was Oscar-nominated for his role in Quentin Tarantino’s Jackie Brown, has died, aged 78.

Advertisement

Forster passed away in in Los Angeles on Friday, following a battle with brain cancer.

Born in Rochester, New York, Forster’s breakout role was in the critically acclaimed 1969 film Medium Cool. He played starring roles in the TV series Banyon (1972-73) and Nakia (1974), appeared in the cult Disney movie The Black Hole (1979) and Chuck Norris action movie The Delta Force (1986).

Forster’s career got a significant boost in the ’90s when he was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role of Max Cherry in Tarantino’s 1997 movie Jackie Brown.

Robert Forster in Jackie Brown
Robert Forster in Jackie Brown
Miramax

He would go on to appear in the films Mulholland Drive (2001) and Lucky Number Slevin (2006) and the TV shows Heroes, Last Man Standing and Twin Peaks: The Return.

He also played Walter White’s new identity specialist in Breaking Bad, a role he reprised in the sequel movie El Camino – released to Netflix on Friday, the day of Forster’s death.

The actor is survived by his partner Denise Grayson. children Bobby, Elizabeth, Kate and Maeghen and four grandchildren.

Advertisement

Jackie Brown co-stars Samuel L Jackson and Pam Grier were among those to pay tribute.

Tags

You might like

El Camino poster

The latest on the Breaking Bad movie

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Here’s a complete explainer of THAT Breaking Bad flashback in El Camino

Breaking Bad cast

Who is in the cast of the Breaking Bad movie? Will Walter White be in El Camino?

El Camino

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie – review