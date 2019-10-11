Accessibility Links

Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbery inspires new film

The comedy film will follow a group of older thieves caught up in the glamour and absurdity of Fashion Week

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 23: Television personality Kim Kardashian West arrives at Hakkasan Las Vegas Nightclub at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on July 23, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steven Lawton/Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian’s robbery ordeal has inspired a feature-length comedy by French filmmaker and graphic novelist Joann Sfar.

Kardashian was held at gunpoint and bound and gagged in her bathroom during Paris Fashion Week in 2016, while thieves dressed as policemen stole over $10 million (£8 million) worth of jewellery, including the reality star’s diamond engagement ring.

Upcoming film, Fashion Week, will cover “violence against women, the relationship between the very rich people and the less rich, the world of fashion and the encounter between figures of new and old worlds,” Sfar told Variety.

Kardashian was bound up and gagged before being put in the bathtub where she begged for her life during a robbery at her Paris apartment in October 2016. It was the most expensive theft of an individual in France for 20 years, according to The Guardian.

More than 10 people have been charged since the incident.

Sfar, who has also written a graphic novel about the incident, suggested that the film (featuring an international cast) will only be loosely based on the real-life circumstances, and won’t cast a lookalike for the role of Kardashian West.

The comic film will focus on the group of older thieves, who find themselves caught up in the glamour and absurdity of the French capital’s Fashion Week.

