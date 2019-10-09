Frozen 2 soundtrack gets release date and tracklist

The release date and track list for the Frozen 2 soundtrack have been revealed.

The album will be drop on Friday 15th November, a week ahead of the film, and it is available to pre-order now.

As for the full track list, it features some songs we already knew about, like the smash hit-in-waiting, Into The Unknown by Idina Menzel (who provides the voice of Elsa), and some we didn’t, like Show Yourself, a duet between Menzel and Evan Rachel Wood, who has joined the sequel as Anna and Elsa’s mother, Queen Iduna.

There are a couple of interesting surprises on there, too, with Kacey Musgraves, Panic! At The Disco and Weezer popping up to provide covers of some of the film’s original songs for the end credits.

The album will retail at £10.99 (Amazon), but is expected to be available on streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music, too.

Check out the full track list below.

‘All is Found’ – Evan Rachel Wood ‘Some Things Never Change’ – Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff ‘Into the Unknown’ – Idina Menzel (featuring AURORA) ‘When I Am Older’ – Josh Gad ‘Reindeer(s) are Better than People (Cont.)’ – Jonathan Groff ‘Lost in the Woods’ – Jonathan Groff ‘Show Yourself’ – Idina Menzel and Evan Rachel Wood ‘The Next Right Thing’ – Kristen Bell ‘Into the Unknown’ (end credits) – Panic! At The Disco ‘All is Found’ (end credits) – Kacey Musgraves ‘Lost in the Woods’ (end credits) – Weezer (end credits)