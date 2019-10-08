The biggest movie releases of 2019

From Avengers: Endgame to Toy Story 4, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to The Lion King, Disney has at least five films whipping up a storm at the global box office in 2019.

But there’s plenty more to get excited about as well as the box office big hitters, including the Downton Abbey movie.

Here are the biggest and most anticipated movie releases still to come in 2019. Check back for more details and new additions as the year goes on, and scroll to the bottom for 2020’s big hitters…



The Laundromat – release date 27th September 2019 (18th October 2019 on Netflix)

Based on the Panama Papers scandal, Steven Soderbergh’s latest sees Ellen Martin (Meryl Streep) caught up in a world of questionable dealings when her idyllic vacation takes a surprising turn… Read more

Starring: Meryl Streep, Gary Oldman, Antonio Banderas, Sharon Stone, David Schwimmer

Ready or Not – out now

This horror sees a bride’s wedding night take an unexpected turn when her new in-laws force her to take part in a terrifying game.

Starring: Samara Weaving, Adam Brody, Mark O’Brien

Rating: 18

Runtime: 1h 35 mins

The Personal History of David Copperfield – OUT NOW

The classic Charles Dickens novel is given a revamp courtesy of Armando Iannucci and lead actor Dev Patel, playing the title character as he navigates life in Victorian London. Read more

Starring: Dev Patel, Tilda Swinton, Peter Capaldi, Ben Whishaw, Gwendoline Christie

Joker – OUT NOW

Can Joaquin Phoenix give Joker as much gusto in this origin film as Heath Ledger did in The Dark Knight? Time will tell… Read more

Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Robert DeNiro, Zazie Beetz

Judy – OUT NOW

Renee Zellweger stars as Judy Garland in a film focusing on the life of the Hollywood starlet in 1968 – 30 years after she charmed audiences in The Wizard of Oz – on the eve of a sell-out live run in London. But worn out after four decades in showbiz, and with a weakening voice, she’s desperate to be back home with her kids. Read more

Starring: Renee Zellweger, Michael Gambon, Rufus Sewell, Jesse Buckley, Bella Ramsay

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie – release date 11th October 2019

Aaron Paul will reprise his role as Jesse Pinkman in this sequel to the 2013 series finale. No confirmation yet on whether Bryan Cranston’s Walter White is involved… Read more

Starring: Aaron Paul, Charles Baker

The King – release date 11th October 2019 (1st November 2019 on Netflix)

Timotheé Chalamet stars in this adaptation of Shakespeare plays Henry IV and Henry V about the reluctant king. Netflix are rumoured to be pinning their 2020 Oscars hopes on this one. Read more

Starring: Timotheé Chalamet, Robert Pattinson, Joel Edgerton, Sean Harris, Ben Mendelsohn, Lily-Rose Depp