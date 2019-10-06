When is Frozen 2 released in cinemas? What Disney’s sequel is about, cast and trailer

Frozen 2, the long-awaited sequel to Disney’s hit musical is set to hit theatres this winter.

It’s been almost six years since our last trip to the kingdom of Arendelle in 2013. In the years since, the film has become an established Broadway musical, with a West End show set to arrive in London before the end of the year.

There’s a lot of hype for directors Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee to live up to, but with the might of the Walt Disney Co behind them, they should be well placed to pull it off.

When is Frozen 2 released in cinemas?

Frozen 2 is set to be released in both UK and US cinemas on 22nd November 2019 in the run-up to Christmas. The sequel was originally set for a later date but Disney brought the release date forward.

Is there a trailer for Frozen 2?

Yes, Disney released the first teaser in February 2019. The trailer broke The Incredibles record racking up 116.4 million views in its first 24 hours. Pretty impressive.

The trailer doesn’t give much away, but it hints that the second outing may be a little darker than the first, with Elsa and her cohort seemingly training for a battle with unknown dark forces. Check it out below.

A longer trailer landed on Tuesday, 11th June – a date revealed by Disney when it revealed a misty new poster featuring leads Elsa and Anna…

The new trailer (complete with underwater horses) shows Elsa and Anna preparing to delve into secrets from their past, with plenty of hints pointing to dark forces lurking in the North, just beyond the mist…

The first full trailer, released September 2019, revealed a bit more details about the film’s plot: when Arendelle is plagued by apocalyptic weather, it’s down to Anna and Else to find answers in a mysterious enchanted forest.

A later teaser for the film also offered a sneak peek at new song Into The Unknown.

Who is in the cast of Frozen 2?

All of the major voice actors from the original film are slated to return. That’s Idina Menzel as ice-shifting princess Elsa, Kristen Bell as her sister Anna, Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter) as Kristoff the iceman and Josh Gad as snowman Olaf.

It has also been announced that Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K Brown will be joining the cast.

At Disney’s D23 Expo, Evan Rachel Wood revealed that she’ll be voicing Anna and Elsa’s mother Queen Iduna, calling it “a dream come true.” Queen Iduna will appear in flashbacks, singing a lullaby to her girls about a distant, mystical river full of memory.

Sterling K Brown plays a character called Lieutenant Matthias, the leader of a group of Arendelle soldiers trapped in the woods.

What is Frozen 2 about?

Disney has not released any plot info for the film yet, but from the looks of the trailer, it will see Elsa and her sister Anna team up – alongside Elsa’s newfound pals Olaf and Kristoff – to combat dark forces.

“The past is not what it seems. You must find the truth,” the troll Pabbie tells Elsa. “Go North across the enchanted land and into the unknown, but be careful.”

As we see Elsa exploring her powers — including a brand new icy diamond effect — Pabbie also warns Anna that he hopes Elsa’s powers will “be enough” when they travel North. What dark forces does he think they’ll encounter…?

Frozen 2 will be released in cinemas on 22nd November.