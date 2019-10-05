When is the third Tom Holland Spider-Man movie coming out? Is it in the MCU?

Following the shock breakdown of Sony’s deal with Marvel and Disney, the big studios have decided to make one last Spider-Man movie together – but when should we expect it?

What’s going to happen in this hypothetical “Spider-Man 3” (no, not the one with Topher Grace and the jazzy dancing), and will it still be part of the same movie universe?

Check out everything we know so far below.

When is Spider-Man 3 coming to cinemas?

Rumour has it that the film will be released in UK cinemas on July 16th 2021, two years about 2019’s Far From Home which itself was exactly two years after the release of 2017’s Spider-Man – Homecoming.

Director Jon Watts is also reportedly on board for the threequel, though at time of writing its not clear if a new script has been penned.

Not any more! Despite talks between the two studios breaking down it turns out their deal – where Spider-Man appears in the MCU and Marvel boss Kevin Feige steers the solo Spider-Man movies – is back on for one final solo adventure and at least one more MCU appearance for Tom Holland.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” said Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige in a statement.

“Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

“This is terrific,” added Sony exec Amy Pascal. “Peter Parker’s story took a dramatic turn in Far From Home and I could not be happier we will all be working together as we see where his journey goes. “This has been a winning partnership for the studios, the franchise and the fans and I’m overjoyed it will continue.” In a surprise twist, apparently it may have been Holland who saved the partnership, with reports suggesting the deal was “100 percent dead” until the young actor used his influence at Sony and Disney to thaw relations and get people back around the table (via Hollywood Reporter).

Will Tom Holland still play Spider-Man?

While a lot of this new Spider-Man film’s details are a mystery, one thing that does seem sure is that Holland will continue to play Peter Parker/Spider-Man, with the actor confirming his future involvement at Disney’s D23 conference.

“It’s been five amazing years. I’ve had the time of my life. Who knows what the future holds?” he told EW and People when it seemed like the Disney/Sony deal was off.

“But all I know is that I’m going to continue playing Spider-Man and having the time of my life.

“I’m not shy about expressing how incredible the last five years have been with Marvel,” Holland more recently told GQ. “I’ve truly had the time of my life, and in so many respects, they have made my dreams come true as an actor.

“Sony has also been really good to me, and the global success of ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ is a real testament to their support, skill and commitment. The legacy and future of Spidey rests in Sony’s safe hands. I really am nothing but grateful, and I’ve made friends for life along the way.”

Now that Sony and Marvel are framing this film as the end of a trilogy could mean that Holland will exit the role after this point, though it seems more likely Sony will find some way to spin him off into their own movie universe.

What will happen in the third Spider-Man movie?

We’re currently a long way from firm details about the film being released, though star Tom Holland has described Peter Parker’s future as “different,” but potentially “even cooler.”

“It’s going to be so fun, however we choose to do it,” Holland said.

“The future for Spider-Man will be different, but it will be equally as awesome and amazing, and we’ll find new ways to make it even cooler.”

The film will also, presumably, have to resolve the cliffhanger ending of Far from Home, which saw Peter Parker unmasked as Spider-Man and framed as a murderer by the late Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), with J Jonah Jameson (JK Simmons) leading the hate campaign on his controversial online blog DailyBugle.net.

Given that Sony and Marvel’s new deal only extends to one more solo movie, it could also be that the film will have to include some pay-off for why Peter won’t be in the MCU after that. We’re calling multiverse shenanigans again.

Will the next Spider-Man movie star Venom and Morbius?

While Spider-Man is part of the MCU, Sony has already been developing their own franchise of Spidey villains unconnected to that universe, starting with Tom Hardy antihero Venom in 2018 and continuing with 2020’s Morbius (starring Jared Leto) and Venom 2.

Now that Tom Holland’s Spider-man is tied to the Marvel Cinematic Universe again, it seems unlikely he’ll meet up with Sont’s antiheroes just yet – though after the new deal is concluded it could be that he’ll appear.

“Now that we have our own universe, he will play off the other characters as well,” Sony chief Tony Vinciquerra said – so expect some crossovers soon.

We’ve explained it in more detail here, but essentially what happened was that after three years of making Spider-Man movies together (specifically Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers Infinity War, Avengers Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home) Sony and Marvel’s coproduction deal fell apart, with sources suggesting Disney/Marvel wanted a bigger slice of the profits than Sony were willing to give.

There was quickly a fan backlash against the change with many pinning the blame on Sony, and for a while it seemed unlikely that a new deal would be made.

However, a few months later the two studios struck a new deal to create one last solo Spider-Man movie together, and to include Tom Holland’s webbed wonder in at least one more MCU team-up movie. After that, who knows?

Has Spider-Man left the Marvel Cinematic Universe forever?

Nope! At time of writing, Spider-Man still has a couple of MCU adventures left in him.

Check back in a few years, though, and we might be talking a different story as Sony try to get their own Spider-Man cinematic universe properly off the ground.