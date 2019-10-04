Joker is finally out in the world.

The Batman prequel, which has been labelled as a standalone film outside of the DC Extended Universe, tells the origin story of the caped crusader’s arch nemesis, as played by Joaquin Phoenix.

While Joker rarely feels like a comic book film, it is desperately crying out for a hero to rival Arthur Fleck’s (Phoenix) toxic behaviour, which will likely leave viewers wondering about the potential for a follow-up.

But is that something that director Todd Phillips and Phoenix are open to? And does the world really need it?

Here’s everything we know.

Will there be a sequel to Joker?

Not unless someone with deep pockets manages to convince its star and director that a follow-up is a good idea.

Phillips has repeatedly shot down the possibility of making another Joker film, telling Entertainment Tonight: “We really like that this movie lives on its own.”

Warner Bros.

“We have no plans for a sequel,” he told IGN, clarifying a previous comment that Joaquin Phoenix’s involvement would make or break sequel plans. (And the actor has never done a sequel…)

“The quote was, ‘I will do anything Joaquin wants to do.’ And I would. But the movie’s not set up to [have] a sequel. We always pitched it as one movie, and that’s it. We made this movie, I pitched it to Warner Bros. as one movie. It exists in its own world. That’s it.”

Phillips also said outright that Phoenix’s Joker and Robert Pattinson’s incoming version of Batman will “definitely not” feature in a movie together.

It seems DC has other plans for the Batman universe, regardless of how Joker is received at the box office.

Joker is out in cinemas now