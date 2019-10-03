When is Wonder Woman 1984 released in cinemas? DC movie’s cast, plot, trailer and how Steve Rogers returns

Diana’s back! After smashing records with her first critically-acclaimed solo outing and becoming the standout star of both Justice League and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Wonder Woman is returning to screens.

Once again directed by Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman 2 will see the Amazonian superhero battle a new enemy 70 years after the events of her first standalone film.

Who exactly is the new villain? And which characters from the 2017 film will make the huge time jump to its sequel?

Find out everything you need to know about Wonder Woman 1984 below.

When is Wonder Woman 1984 released in cinemas?

Wonder Woman 1984 is currently set for a June 5th, 2020 release date.

Why was Wonder Woman 1984 delayed?

Previously it was scheduled for release in November 2019, but the movie was shifted to the summer, as star Gad Gadot tweeted.

Super excited to announce that, thanks to the changing landscape, we are able to put Wonder Woman back to its rightful home. June 5, 2020. Be there or be square!!! ✨?‍♀️✨ pic.twitter.com/Wj8ORUQLdg — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) October 22, 2018

Film producer Charles Roven said: “We always wanted the date that we are on right now. The studio felt that until their slate for the year before came together—and they had an amazing end of 2018—that they needed to have a big what I call aircraft carrier, a ‘tentpole’, in [2019]. We had a very rushed pre-production because Patty also did the TNT show and we had a very rushed post-production schedule in order to make the date that we were on, which was November 1, 2019. We were doing it because the studio said they really needed it, and then at a certain point they came to us and they said, ‘You know what, you guys are right. Let’s go back to the month that you guys released Wonder Woman 1 in, and take the extra time.”

So, basically because Wonder Woman was a huge success Warner Bros decided to let the second film run as its summer blockbuster for 2020 rather than a winter release in 2019.

What is Wonder Woman 1984 about?

Set in – you’re not going to believe this – 1984, the plot will see Diana Prince come up against villain Cheetah, a British anthropologist who is gifted a few superpowers from a cheetah god. In the comics, these abilities include enhanced strength, speed and agility, plus night vision and heightened reflexes. Just think of Catwoman (and pray Cheetah won’t be anything like Halle Berry’s feline-themed hero).

“It’s not a sequel, it’s its own story,” Gadot said at last year’s San Diego Comic-Con panel. “Its own chapter, a whole new movie. The bar is very high, but our aspirations are even higher. so we just give it everything that we have and hoping what we bring you guys will love.”

If you can’t remember what happened in the first Wonder Woman film it’s available to stream and buy so there’s no excuse not to be caught up.

Why isn’t Wonder Woman 1984 a sequel?

Warner Bros. is insisting that this second movie is not a sequel to Wonder Woman.

Film producer Chris Roven talking to Vulture said: “It’s a completely different time frame and you’ll get a sense of what Diana-slash–Wonder Woman had been doing in the intervening years. But it’s a completely different story that we’re telling. Even though it’ll have a lot of the same emotional things, a lot of humor, a lot of brave action. Tugs at the heart strings as well.”

Apparently Jenkins was determined that Wonder Woman 1984 is the “next iteration of Wonder Woman but not a sequel”.

Despite this insistence, the film follows after Wonder Woman – quite a few years later – but it still follows on.

Who is in the cast of Wonder Woman 1984?

Gal Gadot will once again don her indestructible bracelets to play the immortal demigoddess, while Chris Pine will reprise his role as Steve Trevor.

Bridesmaids and Ghostbusters actor Kristen Wiig will play Barbara Minerva AKA the villainous Cheetah. Patty Jenkins also released a sneak peek pic of Wiig in character on Twitter…

Game of Thrones and Narcos star Pedro Pascal has also been cast in an undisclosed role. Could this perhaps be Ed Indelicato, Diana’s ally in the police department, the character Pascal played in the failed 2011 Wonder Woman TV pilot?

Other confirmed cast members include Connie Nielsen and Robin Wright as Diana’s mother and aunt respectively (reprising their roles from the first film, presumably in flashback), with Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde, Kristoffer Polaha, and child actress Oakley Bull cast in as-yet-unknown roles.

There’s also a chance original Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter may appear in the film sequel, with the actor previously saying she was in talks with Jenkins. If you’ve not seen Carter’s version of the superhero, we’d recommend checking out the classic Wonder Woman series.

How is Steve back in Wonder Woman 1984?

Yep, Steve Trevor – the First World War pilot who was at least 30 years old in 1917 – will appear in Wonder Woman 1984. And not in a flashback, either. A photo of Patty Jenkins showed Trevor in a 1980s setting…

Just how could Steve be alive and not aged well into his 90s? Fans have theorised he’ll appear as some sort of hallucination, or that some divine intervention has prevented his death.

Is there a trailer for Wonder Woman 1984?

Sadly not yet, though Gadot did reveal some behind-the-scenes pictures when the film wrapped in December 2018. We’ll update this page when it drops so check back.

Where was Wonder Woman 1984 filmed?

Gadot shared an Instagram post saying the crew filmed in four locations in three countries. Judging by the photo one of those countries was the USA.

When is Wonder Woman 2 set?

Unsurprisingly in 1984. It sounds like Jenkins is embracing the era too…

“You know what was cool? We’re treating the era differently than I’ve seen so far, which I feel like there have a lot of interesting versions of doing the era,” she said. “In our version, as a child of the ‘8os myself, yes there was funny, ha-ha outfits I can’t believe I wore, for sure.”

And Jenkins tweeted this picture of Gal Gadot against a psychedelic background as a commiseration to fans when studio WB made the call not to attend 2019’s San Diego Comic-Con.

By now you’ve heard: WB isn’t going to Hall H this year. We’re so sad to miss you there! And waiting until Dec. to start our official #WW84 campaign in full– But the truth is… we can just… barely… wait… pic.twitter.com/QllFzhYRA6 — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) June 5, 2019

Note that new and improved golden body armour…

Wonder Woman 1984 will be released in cinemas on June 5th, 2020.

