Where to watch and stream Being Elmo: A Puppeteer’s Journey – is it on Netflix?

2012’s Being Elmo tells the story of Kevin Clash, the puppeteer who gave life to one of television’s most famous puppets.

Whoopi Goldberg narrates this journey into the life of the Baltimore puppeteer. As a child, Clash was inspired by Muppets creator Jim Henson. There are no shocking revelations or dark secrets, just puppets, behind the scenes footage and some wholesome fun.

Where can I watch Being Elmo: A Puppeteer’s Journey?

Being Elmo is available on Netflix right now, to tie in with the release of their new puppet fantasy series Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

Being Elmo: A Puppeteer’s Journey is also available on DVD.

What is Being Elmo: A Puppeteer’s Journey about?

Clash’s early career is discussed in detail, as are meetings with his hero, Jim Henson. We see the puppeteer evolve and his childhood dream, of working with Henson, becomes a reality.

Who is the voice behind Elmo?

Kevin Clash not only performed the puppetry of Elmo, he also delivers the red puppet’s distinctive voice.

Is there a trailer for Being Elmo: A Puppeteer’s Journey?

Yes, you can watch it below.

Who directed and produced Being Elmo: A Puppeteer’s Journey?

Constance Marks directed and produced the documentary. Being Elmo is her most well-known work.

Who narrated Being Elmo: A Puppeteer’s Journey?

Whoopi Goldberg narrates Clash’s journey, from his working class Baltimore roots to a starring TV role.

What else can I watch/read?

It’s the perfect time to be looking for more puppet related content as a Netflix original series, Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, is delivering just that. Released at the end of Augus, the puppet fantasy series is a prequel to the original The Dark Crystal, a 1982 Jim Henson film. The new release also features the puppetry of Kevin Clash.

Or, alternatively, 2014’s I Am Big Bird: The Caroll Spinney Story, is a documentary film about Big Bird creator Caroll Spinney.