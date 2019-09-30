When is The King’s Man released in cinemas? Who’s in the cast? Is there a trailer for the Kingsman prequel?

Instead of a sequel to its sequel, the next offering from the Kingsman franchise will be a prequel – titled The King’s Man. Director Matthew Vaughn is plotting an origin story, telling the tale of the creation of his remarkably well dressed intelligence agents. Taron Egerton and Colin Firth are on the bench for this one, but a stellar cast has been assembled in their place.

Here’s everything you need to know about Kingsman prequel The King’s Man…

When is Kingsman prequel The King’s Man released in cinemas?

Pushed back from its original 2019 release date, The King’s Man will now be in US cinemas on 14th February 2020, with a UK release yet to be confirmed.

Who is in the cast of The King’s Man?

Franchise lead Taron Egerton (who plays young agent Eggsy) has ruled himself out of the latest instalment, telling Yahoo Movies UK in November 2018, “That doesn’t mean I won’t be in Kingsman ever again. I was with Matthew [Vaughn] as little as a few days ago, we’re still very much in business together, but his next journey in that world doesn’t involve me.

He added: “I’m sad that I won’t be on that journey with him but it’s not the last you’ve seen of Eggsy.”

With the prequel set in the early 1900s, Colin Firth is also unlikely to reprise his role as Harry Hart, but Vaughn has assembled a stellar cast to replace them:

Leading The King’s Man will be Ralph Fiennes (best known as Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter films and ‘M’ in Skyfall and Spectre) as an early Kingsman agent, who takes young soldier Conrad (Trust, Clique) under his wing in what the first trailer suggests is a 1900s version of the Eggsy/Harry Hart relationship.

Joining the pair are Gemma Arterton (as a gun-toting character named Polly), Djimon Hounsou (as Shola, who by the looks of the trailer has a hand in training new Kingsman recruits), Matthew Goode (as Tristan), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Lee Unwin), and Rhys Ifans (Rasputin).

Also on board in undisclosed roles are: Tom Hollander, Stanley Tucci, Daniel Brühl and Charles Dance.

Is there a trailer for The King’s Man?

There sure is – check it out this first teaser here:

There’s also this second email, that reveals further plot details — including more information about Gemma Arteton’s character.

What is The King’s Man about?

The film’s official synopsis is rather ambiguous:

As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King's Man.

The trailer reveals a few more clues. Set in WWI, the first footage throws up some major historical figures – like Tsar Nicholas II, Rasputin and Archduke Franz Ferdinand. It also gives us plenty of footage of Conrad’s induction into the Kingsman intelligence agency, via the guidance of Fiennes’ gentlemanly character and assisted by Gemma Arterton’s servant-turned-spy.

We spotted a glimpse of some familiar locations, too, from the Kingsman mansion, where new recruits are trained, to the organisation’s Savile Row front, with a selection of modern attire…

… and wartime regalia:

Will there be any more Kingsman films?

Oh, yes. Kingman 3 will see Firth and Egerton reprise their roles for what is being billed as the conclusion to the Eggsy/Harry relationship. That instalment is yet to get a release date.

There are also reports of a spin-off film to Kingsman: The Golden Circle which introduced an international network of Kingsman agents. With a working title of Statesman, it is rumoured to see Channing Tatum, Jeff Bridges and Halle Berry reprise their roles.

In November 2018, Vaughn also announced details of an eight-hour Kingsman TV series, although details of that project are yet to be fully revealed.