Gift ideas for Star Wars fans

Star Wars is back this Christmas, promising to end the Skywalker saga once and for all with the release of Episode 9.

As we all prepare to get back on the hype train for The Rise of Skywalker, here are the best gifts for Star Wars fans to get them in the mood.

Don’t worry, there’s not a Jar Jar gift in sight!

Star Wars Bathrobe

Every Star Wars fan has dreamt of donning their own Jedi robe and now this dream can become a reality with this unisex, one-size-fits-all bathrobe. Now they just need to invent the lightsaber to go with it…

Amazon – £27.95

Star Wars Rhapsody T-Shirt

After Bohemian Rhapsody‘s success last year, this T-shirt is the crossover we didn’t know we needed. Treat your friend to an image of the galactic super-group of every Star Wars fan’s dreams, who surely would have rocked the Mos Eisley Cantina. Available in several sizes.

Amazon – £5.94 – £6.99

Stormtrooper Decanter

Drink in intergalactic style with this flint glass decanter based upon the original 1977 stormtroopers from A New Hope. Even lackeys of the Empire need a tipple sometimes!

Find Me a Gift – £16.99

Wookie Cushion

This handmade gift is made from faux fur and leatherette – so have no fear, no wookies were harmed in the making of this cushion.

Etsy – £18.98

Star Wars Galactic Atlas

Filled with 26 full colour maps detailing planets from all three eras, this book also includes star charts, character profiles and timelines. Perfect for knowledge-hungry Star Wars fans.

Amazon – £6.00

Star Wars Monopoly

There’s been many variants of Star Wars and Monopoly over the years, but this new one is based off recent spin-off Solo. A combination of two of the biggest names in entertainment, this is fun for all the family.

Amazon – £15.80

Death Star 3D Lamp

Re-create the holograms of the Star Wars universe with this 3D Death Star night lamp. Can change between seven different colours and also available as a Millennium Falcon or Darth Vader design, this is perfect for any fan who has dreamt of being part of the Rebellion. Powered by USB power adaptor.

Wish.com – £10

Star Wars backpack

Perfect for kids, this colourful backpack comes with adjustable straps and a hanging hook. Whoever sports this will be the envy of the school playground when the new film comes out this winter…

Amazon – £13.95

Light Sabre Experience

Re-enact some of the greatest film fights of all time with this 1 hour LED Sabre Combat experience, based on ancient Chinese sabre combat and European longsword techniques. Dressing up is encouraged!

Virgin Experience Days – £75.00

Millenium Falcon Cufflinks

Get a Star Wars fan the swagger of Han Solo with these Millennium Falcon cufflinks, complete with gift box. Just don’t lose them in a game of cards…

Amazon – £12.99

Star Wars Coasters

Give your surfaces some intergalactic protection with these handmade wooden coasters, with eight different characters to choose from. Engravings are available on request – no longer will your tablecloth suffer from the dark underside of drinks!

Etsy – £5.85