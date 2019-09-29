Chris Evans and Brie Larson want to join Kevin Feige’s Star Wars movie

When news broke that Marvel Studios President and Cinematic Universe mastermind Kevin Feige is developing a Star Wars film for LucasFilm, fans’ minds were racing as to what they could expect, with Feige apparently already thinking of a major star for a role in the project.

Advertisement

But depending on what Feige has planned that mysterious cast could already be getting bigger.

Get all the latest sci-fi/ fantasy news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for sci-fi/ fantasy and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

You see, Marvel Cinematic Universe mainstay Chris Evans – who previously played Captain America in several of Feige’s Marvel films including 2019’s Avengers: Endgame – has suggested that he’d be interesting in being a part of Feige’s take on Star Wars, replying to a tweet by website Collider about fans’ hopes for the cast.

Me. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 27, 2019

Clearly, Evans had a good enough time with Feige over the last eight years or so to sign up with him again – and he’s not alone.

Did someone say Star Wars?! pic.twitter.com/e6vVm5wW2p — Brie Larson (@brielarson) September 27, 2019

As it turns out, Evans’ fellow Marvel captain Brie Larson (aka Carold Danvers/Captain Marvel) had already appeared to be lobbying for a job in Feige’s new film earlier that day – and fans were predictably excited to imagine the pair in a galaxy far, far away.

Brie Larson AND Chris Evans in Star Wars?! Why, yes, I think I love that. — Jed (@louddrummerjh) September 27, 2019

We need America’s ass in a galaxy far far away. But not too far ???? — Reggie Logan (@reggie_logan_) September 27, 2019

star wars: kevin feige is now going to be making some movies with us!

chris evans and brie larson: pic.twitter.com/m7axzUOcn2 — mari (@nomadthor) September 27, 2019

summoning circle ???? ????

???? ????

brie larson

???? in kevin feige’s ????

star wars movie

???? ????

???? — zendaya’s glasses (@nataliascap) September 26, 2019

I absolutely LOVE how the "news" and videos went from "Disney lost confidence in Brie Larson" to "Disney wants Brie Larson to lead Star Wars" in less than a week LMFAO — Mila (@farmilarson) September 26, 2019

BRIE LARSON FOR STAR WARS LETS GET ITTTT pic.twitter.com/U7nNXIdMDb — ???????????????????? (@ethanonfilm) September 26, 2019

I love how Brie Larson is just as much of a nerd as the rest of us, she seems like a big Star Wars fan Personally, I’d love to see what she could bring to the franchise. She’s a great actress, it all just depends on the writing https://t.co/cfeig4sSVo — Tanner (@tee_em_are) September 27, 2019

Advertisement

So will Larson and Evans actually join Feige’s new Star Wars movie? Well, it’s early days – as far as we can tell Feige doesn’t even have a director or a writer attached yet – but given his background, we wouldn’t be too surprised to see an Avenger or two assemble in Feige’s cast. Watch this space.