When is the Suicide Squad sequel released in cinemas? Who’s in the cast and is James Gunn directing?

Despite making a fair bit of money and even scoring an Oscar win for Best Makeup, Warner Bros’ supervillain team-up movie Suicide Squad wasn’t very fondly received, with a negative critical response and fans disappointed by the finished film.

But the upcoming follow-up could change all that, with Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn on board to write and direct the film, which is rumoured to be a complete reboot of the franchise.

Check out everything we know about Suicide Squad 2 below.

When is the Suicide Squad sequel released in cinemas?

The Warner Bros movie, which bears the official title of The Suicide Squad, is currently set to be released on 6th August 2021.

Gunn will be filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 sometime in 2020, and The Suicide Squad is expected to be shot before the Marvel movie.

With that in mind, it could be that the Suicide Squad follow-up will shoot in late 2019 or early 2020.

What is the plot of the Suicide Squad sequel?

Recruited by a shadowy government department, the Suicide Squad is a team of supervillains who are forced to carry out clandestine missions and assassinations, pressured into their actions via threat of death via explosive implants in their heads.

The specific storyline of this film is as yet unknown, but it is expected to largely ignore what happened in the first Suicide Squad movie (see below).

It has been revealed that King Shark (yes, he’s a humanoid shark) will be somehow involved in the film, as hinted at by Gunn in an Instagram post:

Deadline has it that the character will be voiced by comedian Steve Agee.

Is there a trailer for the Suicide Squad sequel?

James Gunn trabajando en storyboards de 'The Suicide Squad'. pic.twitter.com/t2AFmaBu4A — Outstanding (@Outstandingmx) April 25, 2019

We’re quite far away from that at the moment – in fact, the closest we’ve come to any official imagery was on James Gunn’s Instagram story, where he shared a picture of himself sketching some storyboards ahead of filming.

Who’s in the cast of the Suicide Squad sequel?

Margot Robbie and Jai Courtenay are set to reprise their roles as Harley Quinn and Captain Boomerang respectively, with Viola Davis set to return as government boss Amanda Waller alongside Joel Kinnaman as army man Rick Flag.

New additions to the team include David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher, and British actor Idris Elba, who was apparently mooted to take over Will Smith’s role as sharpshooter Deadshot but will now play a new character to allow Smith to return in the future.

Nathan Fillion, who previously collaborated with Gunn on Guardians of the Galaxy, Slither and Super, is also on board in a top-secret role (via Deadline), while actor and filmmaker Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok) will also appear

As confirmed by director James Gunn, wrestler-turned actor John Cena has also been cast. It’s believed he’ll play a comic-book hero (who may now be a reformed villain) called Peacemaker.

And if that wasn’t enough, it’s also been revealed that Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi has recently joined the cast of the movie, playing an as-yet-undisclosed role in the movie. Prepare for the Whovians to lose it.

It’s not yet clear who he’ll be playing but Capaldi has hinted that he will be wearing prosthetics for the part, hence why he’s currently bald.

SNL cast member Pete Davidson, Joaquín Cosío, Mayling Ng, Sean Gunn (James Gunn’s brother, who played Kraglin in Guardians of the Galaxy), Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Alice Braga, Steve Agee, Tinashe Kajese, Daniela Melchior, Julio Ruiz, Michael Rooker, Nathan Fillion (Firefly), David Dastmalchian (Ant-Man) and Jennifer Holland (American Horror Story) will appear.

As for Jared Leto, his Joker won’t return for the sequel – Warner Bros. is already reported to have put the breaks on his standalone film (with Joaquin Phoenix’s creepy take due for release on 4th October 2019). Leto has said he’s still keen to play the character but he’s not expected to play a part in Gunn’s version.

Ben Affleck is also not expected to return as Batman – Robert Pattinson is assuming the mantle of the Dark Knight for Matt Reeves’ 2021 solo film The Batman and James Gunn has hinted that the character won’t appear at all in The Suicide Squad. He told fans on Instagram, “You can check out Batman in The Batman, June 2021. The Suicide Squad will feature mostly, you know, The Suicide Squad.”

Well, after he was fired from directing Marvel sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 when old tweets making jokes about paedophilia and rape re-surfaced, Gunn had a little time on his hands. He was quickly snapped up by Warner Bros. to work on their struggling Suicide Squad sequel.

Rewriting an earlier draft of the script and later signing on to direct, Gunn is now the creative force behind the film, though his involvement has become a little bit more complicated since Marvel and Disney eventually relented and hired him back to work on Guardians 3. Apparently, Gunn will finish his work on the Suicide Squad sequel before filming starts for the Guardians movie.

How does Birds of Prey fit in with the Suicide Squad sequel?

A spin-off movie starring Robbie’s Harley Quinn leading a team of female heroes is already in production, and is set to be released in February 2020 – so whatever Harley gets up to in that movie is sure to factor into the Suicide Squad storyline.

What happened in the first Suicide Squad?

In the first film (released in 2016) the team of villains were brought together to take down The Enchantress (Cara Delevigne), the reincarnated soul of a mummified sorcerer who tried to destroy the world.

During the course of the film, Leto’s Joker also popped up a few times to try and help his on-and-off lover and victim Harley (Robbie) – but was not particularly well received by audiences, despite a great deal of hype around the character.

The first Suicide Squad movie is available to stream, watch and buy if you need to refresh your memory. While you’re at it check out the soundtrack too.

The Suicide Squad is released in cinemas on 6th August 2021.