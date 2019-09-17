Two stars of the original Ghostbusters will appear in new sequel

Two leads from the original Ghostbusters movies have been confirmed to appear in the next movie in the series.

Advertisement

Ghostbusters 2020 will follow on from 1984’s Ghostbusters and 1989’s Ghostbusters II, with no connection to the 2016 reboot.

Strapping their proton packs back on will be Ernie Hudson – reprising his role of Winston Zeddemore – and Dan Aykroyd – returning as Ray Stantz.

Aykroyd announced his involvement during an interview on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, while Hudson revealed he’d be back in a Cameo video message to a fan.

Get movie updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations plus receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

It’s currently unclear if Bill Murray will appear in the new film as fellow Ghostbuster Peter Venkman. Harold Ramis, who completed the original quarter as Egon Spengler, passed away in 2014.

Ghostbusters 2020 will be directed by Jason Reitman, son of the original films’ director Ivan Reitman, and will focus on a single mother (played by The Leftovers’ Carrie Coon) and her two children (Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard and Designated Survivor’s McKenna Grace) as they encounter the supernatural.

Paul Rudd will also play a seismologist who visits the family’s town “because they’ve been having mysterious earthquakes”, Ivan Reitman recently revealed.

Advertisement

Ghostbusters 2020 entered production on 12th July and is scheduled to be released (surprise!) in 2020, on 10th July in the US.