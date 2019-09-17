Accessibility Links

Two stars of the original Ghostbusters will appear in new sequel

Bustin' still makes them feel good

Original Ghostbusters

Two leads from the original Ghostbusters movies have been confirmed to appear in the next movie in the series.

Ghostbusters 2020 will follow on from 1984’s Ghostbusters and 1989’s Ghostbusters II, with no connection to the 2016 reboot.

Strapping their proton packs back on will be Ernie Hudson – reprising his role of Winston Zeddemore – and Dan Aykroyd – returning as Ray Stantz.

Aykroyd announced his involvement during an interview on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, while Hudson revealed he’d be back in a Cameo video message to a fan.

It’s currently unclear if Bill Murray will appear in the new film as fellow Ghostbuster Peter Venkman. Harold Ramis, who completed the original quarter as Egon Spengler, passed away in 2014.

Ghostbusters II
Sony Pictures Television

Ghostbusters 2020 will be directed by Jason Reitman, son of the original films’ director Ivan Reitman, and will focus on a single mother (played by The Leftovers’ Carrie Coon) and her two children (Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard and Designated Survivor’s McKenna Grace) as they encounter the supernatural.

Paul Rudd will also play a seismologist who visits the family’s town “because they’ve been having mysterious earthquakes”, Ivan Reitman recently revealed.

Ghostbusters 2020 entered production on 12th July and is scheduled to be released (surprise!) in 2020, on 10th July in the US.

