Mark Ruffalo shuts down Boris Johnson’s Incredible Hulk comparison

Boris Johnson has seemingly made himself an enemy of The Avengers, after he compared the complex negotiation process of Brexit to…well, The Incredible Hulk.

In a recent interview, the current Prime Minister said the Hulk “always escaped, no matter how tightly bound in he seemed to be.”

“The madder Hulk gets, the stronger Hulk gets,” Johnson told The Mail on Sunday.

But Avengers star Mark Ruffalo shut down the comparison, pointedly tweeting that the Hulk “only fights for the good of the whole.”

Boris Johnson forgets that the Hulk only fights for the good of the whole. Mad and strong can also be dense and destructive. The Hulk works best when he is in unison with a team, and is a disaster when he is alone. Plus…he’s always got Dr. Banner with science and reason. pic.twitter.com/jN8BDzgpWl — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 15, 2019

“Mad and strong can also be dense and destructive,” he wrote. “The Hulk works best when he is in unison with a team, and is a disaster when he is alone.

“Plus…he’s always got Dr. Banner with science and reason.”

Ruffalo’s response was not the only criticism of Johnson’s comments, with Labour lambasting the analogy.

Labour MP Dawn Butler said: “Boris Johnson is more like the incredible sulk than the incredible hulk. And it’s damaging. A prime minister that shuts down parliament just because he can’t get his own way is an affront to our democracy.”

Elsewhere, David Lammy, Labour MP for Tottenham, said: “Don’t be distracted by Boris Johnson’s Donald Trump impression.

“We have a Prime Minister hell-bent on breaking the law to impose a catastrophic no-deal Brexit on a country which has never voted for it. He’s not the Hulk, he’s threatening to become a criminal.”

However, Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay said the analogy “was a winner”.

As always, Twitter didn’t fail to make memes of the fallout.

The Boris Bounce has now turned into the Incredible Hulk. pic.twitter.com/1lwXX9VnTk — Mark Cunliffe #PeoplesVote #FBPE (@monkey__mark) September 15, 2019

Boris Incredible Hulk Johnson ???????? pic.twitter.com/nMtVpq8n1Q — Auntie Pegg (@AuntiePegg) September 15, 2019

“And then I’ll eat the can of spinach and Hulk will bally well smash the EU” “You do know that Spinach is Popeye, Boris?” “Don’t correct me, being corrected is Hulk’s Kryptonite” pic.twitter.com/RaqjDEwZzg — Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) September 15, 2019

Johnson is expected to meet President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, this week.