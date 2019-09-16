Watch the new Jurassic World short film now

After its shock announcement last week, the new Jurassic World short film – subtitled Battle at Big Rock – is available to watch online. I mean, literally, it’s right here, below this paragraph, tweeted out by director and co-writer Colin Trevorrow.

In the eight-minute adventure, a family (portrayed by Andre Holland, Natalie Martinez, Melody Hurd, Pierson Salvador and Noah and Ethan Cole) are terrorised by an Allosaurus during their camping trip, with the creature first attacking some visiting herbivores before turning its attention on the humans in their trailer.

In the end the humans prevail – just – but it’s an intriguing glimpse into the new world order following the events of 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, when a large number of dinosaurs were allowed to be released into the wild.

In a series of short post-credits scenes we witness dinosaurs teasing and chasing children, swooping down to snatch doves during a wedding ceremony, causing car accidents or bursting from the ocean to feast on other predators, and generally speaking it’s clear that the natural order has been up-ended ahead of the upcoming third Jurassic World movie.

On the other hand, camping trips did just get a little bit more exciting, so who can say whether it was a good move to unleash super-predators into the world? Not us.

Jurassic World 3 is expected to be released in June 2021