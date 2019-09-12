Fantastic Four could tease the Russo brothers back to MCU

Ever since the Fox/Disney merger, comic-book fans have been asking one big question: how could the Fantastic Four join the MCU?

Answer: in a film directed by the Russo brothers. At least that’s what we can tell from the latest comments from the superhero siblings behind Avengers: Endgame.

Although the duo previously announced Endgame would be their last Marvel movie, Joe Russo recently hinted they could be tempted to helm a project centred on the once Fox-owned characters.

“I grew on up [John] Byrne’s X-Men run,” Joe Russo told Syfy: “Ben Grimm was a favourite character growing up, the Thing. And Fantastic Four is now in the Marvel fold. There’s a lot. Silver Surfer is an amazing character. Going really big in cosmic would be a lot of fun. So there’s a lot of things that could attract us.”

Joe Russo also said the brothers would prefer to jump back into the MCU with a multi-movie Fantastic Four story.

“I think after you go on the journey that we went on –—because there is a comprehensive narrative, an overarching story from Winter Soldier all the way to the end of Endgame that involves Tony and Cap, through Civil War, through Infinity War — I think that scale of ambition in storytelling is a bug that’s bit us,” he said.

“And we’re compelled to tell more stories on that scale, with that sort of years-long ambition to them.”

Whether they’re directed by the Russo brothers or not, we can be sure that the Fantastic Four are making their way to the MCU, with Marvel boss Kevin Feige making the announcement at 2019’s San Diego Comic-Con.