When Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be released and how to pre-order

It feels that Star Wars fans have plenty to keep them going in between movies these days, as well as the upcoming Disney+ TV series Mandalorian there’s the novels, comics, the theme park land and now there’s the new EA game Jedi: Fallen Order.

The latest EA offering is released on PS4 and XBox One, and on PC in November, so fans don’t have too long to wait.

The game publisher has already teased what’s to come revealing some game play footage at the EA Play presentation at E3 showing Padawan Cal Kestis swimming towards an AT-AT on the Wookiee planet Kashyyk as he takes orders from Saw Gerrera, the leader of an extremist rebel group from Rogue One.

Saw is voiced by Forest Whittaker, who also played him in the movie.

So what else do we know about Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and when is out? Bookmark the page for updates and more information on how the game ties in with the wider film franchise.

When is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order released?

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be released on 15th November, 2019. The game will be available for PC, PS4 and Xbox. You can already pre-order it on the EA website as well as Amazon. There’s also a Deluxe Edition which includes a director’s cut suite with behind-the-scenes features.

When is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order set?

The story picks up after Episode III. The official summary reads: “From Respawn comes a brand-new action-adventure game which tells an original Star Wars story around a surviving Padawan set shortly after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge Of The Sith.”

The main character is Cal Kestis who survived when the Emperor activated Order 66 ordering Stormtroopers to kill all Jedi. Cal has been hiding since then – between the Episode III and Episode IV films. The idea is for Cal to find new allies during the game.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order gameplay footage

The trailer teases Saw’s role, lightsaber fights, and a few other characters as well as the ‘thoughtful combat’ style, which basically means you have to size up opponents and made decisions as to what’s the best way to beat them.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order cover art

We already have the official box art for the game.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! “Trust no one…trust only the Force,” a voice says as we see Cal trying to avoid his opponents. There’s no gameplay footage in this one but it gives you a taste of what’s to come. The trailer was shown at Star Wars Celebration.

Who is on the Jedi Fallen Order team?

Chris Avellone has worked on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. He wrote Star Wars: Knights of The Old Republic 2 which was driven by story and the characters – all good news. Matt Michnovestz, who also wrote on Clone Wars and Rebels series, has also worked on the game.

Who is the Jedi Fallen Order villain?

Meet Second Sister the game’s main villain and member of the Inquistorius. If you watch Rebels you’ll already know the Inquistors work for the Empire hunting down Jedi. The Second Sister is seen in the trailer as she uses the Force to control Cal’s ship.

Is there any Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order merchandise?

Yes, the official Starwars.com blog told fans to expect merchandise linked to the game to go on sale on 4th October at 12.01am (that’s US time).

The products will be released as part of Triple Force Friday, where Disney will release new items inspired by the year’s biggest Star Wars releases. As well as Fallen Order merch there will be Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker merch and The Mandalorian TV series products.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is released on PC, PS4 and XBox One on 15th November.