When is the Fast and Furious 9 release date? Cast, trailer, age rating and more

The Fast and Furious franchise got a serious nitrous injection with the addition of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson as Luke Hobbs in 2011’s Fast Five. However, following a reported feud between Johnson and Vin Diesel that’s said to have broken out on the set of 2017’s The Fate of the Furious, a spin-off launched with 2019’s Hobbs & Shaw, leaving the main series sans Rock.

Advertisement

Can anyone fill Johnson’s rather large boots? And where will the F&F films go now? Here’s everything we know about Fast and Furious 9 so far.

Who is in the Fast and Furious 9 cast?

The following cast members will return from previous films in the franchise. Salut, mi familia!

Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto

Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz

Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pierce

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges as Tej Parker

Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey

Helen Mirren as Magdalene Shaw

Charlize Theron as Cipher

Theron’s character will be adopting a new look, shedding the blonde dreadlocks of the previous movie for a short-cropped new haircut.

Get movie updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations plus receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Jordana Brewster will also be reprising her role as Mia Toretto, her first appearance in a Fast and Furious movie since 2015’s Furious 7 – Mia retired alongside her partner Brian, a story move necessitated by the death during filming of actor Paul Walker.

It remains to be seen how Mia will rejoin the crew and to what extent the character of Brian, an F&F mainstay and fan favourite prior to Walker’s passing, will be referenced.

Walker’s brother Cody previously served as a stand-in for his late sibling during filming of Furious 7, with CGI face-mapping being used to complete Paul’s unfinished scenes.

Cody recently visited the Fast & Furious 9 set, leading some to speculate that he could again be standing in as Brian for a brief sequence, but there has been no official confirmation of this.

Joining the fast car frenzy this time around will be Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Walking Dead) as a character named Buddy, with wrestler-turned-actor John Cena and Peaky Blinders actor Finn Cole playing undisclosed roles, alongside Anna Sawai and Vinnie Bennett.

Vin Diesel has enthused about Cena joining the franchise in particular, saying the WWE star is “killing his character“. “He’s gonna blow you away when you see him in Fast,” he added.

Currently, neither Johnson nor Jason Statham – the latter playing Deckard Shaw in the last two F&F movies – are expected to return.

No word yet on Kurt Russell as Mr. Nobody (the enigmatic intelligence operative who worked with Dom’s team in the last two movies) or Scott Eastwood as ‘Little Nobody’ (another law enforcement agent who debuted in the eighth film in the series).

Luke Evans was noticeably absent from Hobbs & Shaw as Deckard’s younger brother Owen – could he reappear here, having previously featured in the sixth and eighth entries?

Daniel Casey will write the screenplay for Fast & Furious 9, with Chris Morgan – who’s written every F&F movie since 2006’s Tokyo Drift – having left to work on Hobbs & Shaw.

What is the Fast and Furious 9 release date?

The film was originally set for a US release of 19th April 2019, but was pushed back almost a year to April 10 2020, following the announcement of Hobbs & Shaw. It was later postponed again by a further six weeks and is now set for 22nd May 2020 in the UK and US.

Filming began on 24th June 2019 at Leavesden Studios in Hertfordshire, England and is expected to take place in Los Angeles, London (including chase scenes near Buckingham Palace), Thailand, Georgia and finally Edinburgh (where shooting’s caused more than a little disruption).

Is there a Fast and Furious 9 trailer?

Not yet – keep this page bookmarked and we’ll bring you the first high-octane look at Fast and Furious 9 as soon as the film’s promotional campaign kicks into gear.

Advertisement

What is the Fast and Furious 9 age rating?

The movie is still shooting, so an official age rating is a way off, but the previous films have all been rated PG-13 in the US and 12A in the UK and there’s no reason to expect that to change. These films are bona-fide box office behemoths, with Furious 7 grossing over $1.5 billion and becoming the eighth highest-grossing film of all time, so Universal will want to ensure the potential audience for Fast and Furious 9 is as large as possible.