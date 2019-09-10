Disneyland Paris unveils immersive Avengers Campus and Marvel-themed hotel plans

Disneyland Paris has unveiled plans for an immersive Marvel-themed area called Avengers Campus, forming part of a new €2 billion expansion that will see it almost double in size over the next few years.

Advertisement

The Campus will feature a web-slinging Spider-Man ride in which Spidey challenges guests to take down spider-bots, and will be set “in the present” according to Vice president of Walt Disney Imagineering David Wilson, who told RadioTimes.com that Avengers Campus has space to change and “evolve” as more films are added to the franchise.

With a Black Widow prequel on the horizon as well as a whole host of Disney+ series in the works, it sounds like the Campus could introduce quite a few new characters by the time it opens in 2021.

The Avengers Campus isn’t the only new Marvel addition to Disneyland Paris. Hotel New York will reopen after its makeover with a new name, The Art of Marvel, a contemporary Art Deco style hotel inspired by a New York art gallery.

More than 300 pieces of artwork drawn by Marvel Comic and Marvel Studio artists will line the walls, including exclusive pieces and never-before-seen art from storyboards to posters to original sketches, making it the largest public Marvel art collection in the world.

The hotel, which reopens next summer, will be the first dedicated entirely to celebrating the Marvel franchise.

Wilson added that – unlike the new Star Wars immersive hotel in Walt Disney World – the Art of Marvel hotel will be more of a tribute to the artists and superheroes than a fully immersive experience.

“The idea is to give guests a break,” he said. “To keep it light and celebrate this amazing franchise. Avengers Campus will throw them into that world, the hotel is more of a celebration.”

That’s not to say the theming won’t run throughout the hotel, though. The rooms include subtle nods to popular characters like Iron Man in the Empire State Club rooms, as well as Avengers and Spider-Man themed suites, while the restaurants will serve up Marvel specialities and the bars themed cocktails.

Disneyland Paris also unveiled the first look at a Frozen-themed land, complete with a castle by the side of a lake, and confirmed that a Star Wars inspired area is on its way too.

What else will be in the Disneyland Paris Art of Marvel hotel? Metro Pool, an indoor and outdoor pool complex, with a jacuzzi, sauna and Turkish bath Metro Health Club, a fitness centre equipped with machines and sports accessories, and catering for a variety of outdoor sporting activities Marvel Design Studio, a space for children to learn how to draw their favourite Marvel superheroes in a setting inspired by the workshops where the comics are created

Advertisement

The Avengers Campus area will open in Disneyland Paris in 2021 with the Frozen and Star Wars areas following in the next few years