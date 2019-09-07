When is the third Tom Holland Spider-Man movie coming out? Is it in the MCU?

Following the shock breakdown of their deal with Marvel and Disney, Sony seem keen to steam ahead with another Tom Holland Spider-Man movie – but when should we expect it?

What’s going to happen in this hypothetical “Spider-Man 3” (no, not the one with Topher Grace and the jazzy dancing), and will it still be part of the same movie universe?

Check out everything we know so far below.

When is Spider-Man 3 coming to cinemas?

At the moment, all decisions about the film’s release are very up in the air, with no script written or a director locked into the movie (Jon Watts, who directed Homecoming and Far From Home is reportedly in talks with both studios).

The previous Spider-Man movies had just two years between them, but given the Sony/Marvel upheaval it seems likely that there would be a longer gap between Far From Home and the next Spider-Man movie this time.

At the moment, after talks between the two studios broke down it seems like their deal – where Spider-Man appears in the MCU and Marvel boss Kevin Feige steers the solo Spider-Man movies – is over, meaning that any future Spider-Man movies will be Sony productions only.

“For the moment the door is closed,” Sony Pictures chairman and CEO Tony Vinciquerra told Variety, though added that “it’s a long life” so it wasn’t out of the question that another deal could be struck one day.

“We had a great run with (Feige) on Spider-Man movies,” the Sony chief said. “We tried to see if there’s a way to work it out….the Marvel people are terrific people, we have great respect for them, but on the other hand we have some pretty terrific people of our own. Kevin didn’t do all the work.”

“Spider-Man was fine before the event movies, did better with the event movies, and now that we have our own universe, he will play off the other characters as well,” Vinciquerra said. “I think we’re pretty capable of doing what we have to do here.”

In other words, Spider-Man will probably no longer be able to interact with the Avengers or other heroes, or appear in team-up movies, unless some sort of new deal is made.

Will Tom Holland still play Spider-Man?

While a lot of this film’s details are a mystery, one thing that does seem sure is that Holland will continue to play Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Sony movies, with the actor confirming his future involvement at Disney’s D23 conference.

“It’s been five amazing years. I’ve had the time of my life. Who knows what the future holds?” he told EW and People.

“But all I know is that I’m going to continue playing Spider-Man and having the time of my life.

“I’m not shy about expressing how incredible the last five years have been with Marvel,” Holland more recently told GQ. “I’ve truly had the time of my life, and in so many respects, they have made my dreams come true as an actor.

“Sony has also been really good to me, and the global success of ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ is a real testament to their support, skill and commitment. The legacy and future of Spidey rests in Sony’s safe hands. I really am nothing but grateful, and I’ve made friends for life along the way.”

What will happen in the third Spider-Man movie?

We’re currently a long way from firm details about the film being released, though star Tom Holland has described Peter Parker’s future as “different,” but potentially “even cooler.”

“It’s going to be so fun, however we choose to do it,” Holland said.

“The future for Spider-Man will be different, but it will be equally as awesome and amazing, and we’ll find new ways to make it even cooler.”

The film will also, presumably, have to resolve the cliffhanger ending of Far from Home, which saw Peter Parker unmasked as Spider-Man and framed as a murderer by the late Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), with J Jonah Jameson (JK Simmons) leading the hate campaign on his controversial online blog DailyBugle.net.

Will the next Spider-Man movie star Venom and Morbius?

While Spider-Man was part of the MCU, Sony were already developing their own franchise of Spidey villains unconnected to that universe, starting with Tom Hardy antihero Venom in 2018 and continuing with 2020’s Morbius (starring Jared Leto) and Venom 2.

And with the webbed wonder unshackled again, it doesn’t seem like too much of a stretch for Holland to cameo in either Morbius or the Venom sequel, tying those characters together again and creating a Sony rival to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Now that we have our own universe, he will play off the other characters as well,” Sony chief Vinciquerra said – so expect some crossovers soon.

We’ve explained it in more detail here, but essentially what happened was that after three years of making Spider-Man movies together (specifically Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers Infinity War, Avengers Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home) Sony and Marvel’s coproduction deal fell apart, with sources suggesting Disney/Marvel wanted a bigger slice of the profits than Sony were willing to give.

There was quickly a fan backlash against the change with many pinning the blame on Sony, and at the moment it seems unlikely that a new deal will be made.

Has Spider-Man really left the Marvel Cinematic Universe forever?

At the moment, Sony and Disney/Marvel appear to have left discussions, and it doesn’t look like Spider-Man can possibly be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe any more.

Still, don’t worry too much – it’s eminently possible, if not probable, some sort of deal will be struck in the coming weeks and months that will make sure the Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel stays in the Marvel family after all.