Marvel star Hayley Atwell joins Mission: Impossible franchise

Peggy Carter is signing up with the IMF

Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter

Hayley Atwell has landed a role opposite Tom Cruise in the next Mission: Impossible movie.

Her involvement with the seventh film in the blockbuster series was revealed by returning writer/director Christopher McQuarrie on Instagram.

Posting a black-and-white shot of Atwell laid on top of an Impossible Mission Force dossier, McQuarrie wrote, “Should you choose to accept…” with Atwell later responding, “Mission: Accepted. Though I’m not the sort to follow orders…”

@wellhayley Should you choose to accept…

It’s unclear who Atwell will be playing in the next Mission: Impossible movie, which is slated for release on 23rd July, 2021, with an eighth entry already planned for 5th August, 2022.

The actress is best known for playing Peggy Carter in Marvel movies including Captain America: The First Avenger and Avengers: Endgame, and in her own TV spin-off Agent Carter. She’s also appeared in Black Mirror, 2018 film Christopher Robin and will next be seen in an episode of Netflix series Criminal.

Mission: Impossible - Fallout
Paramount Pictures
Cruise, who plays Ethan Hunt in the M:I films, and McQuarrie will be teaming up for a third time on the next instalment, following 2015’s Mission: Impossible: Rogue Nation and last year’s Fallout, which became the highest-grossing film in the franchise making $781.1 million worldwide.

