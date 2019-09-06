Sony Pictures head on Spider-Man Marvel split: “For the moment the door is closed”

Sony Pictures Chairman Tony Vinciquerra has dampened any hopes that the dispute with Marvel over the rights to Spider-Man will be resolved any time soon.

“For the moment the door is closed,” he told Variety, confirming that Spider-Man will no longer be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the foreseeable future.

Last month news broke that negotiations between the two studios – who had brokered a deal to share the character for the two Tom Holland-fronted standalone movies – had broken down.

Formerly, Disney were taking just 5 per cent of the “first dollar” profits, alongside all the merchandising revenue, and they were seeking to share the profits 50-50. Sony baulked at the proposition.

Vinciquerra insisted that there is “no ill will” between the two studios after the spat, and added that “it’s a long life”, suggesting that there may be a point in the future in which Spider-Man will be allowed to return to the MCU.

“We had a great run with [Marvel head Kevin Feige] on Spider-Man movies,” he said. “We tried to see if there’s a way to work it out….the Marvel people are terrific people, we have great respect for them, but on the other hand we have some pretty terrific people of our own. Kevin didn’t do all the work.”

He concluded: “Spider-Man was fine before the event movies, did better with the event movies, and now that we have our own universe, he will play off the other characters as well. I think we’re pretty capable of doing what we have to do here.”