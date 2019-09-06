Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Film
  4. Butler showdown! Downton Abbey clip sees Carson and Barrow clash

Butler showdown! Downton Abbey clip sees Carson and Barrow clash

It's the battle of the butlers

Jim Carter stars as Charles Carson in Downton Abbey

Get ready for a butler showdown!

Advertisement

The upcoming Downton Abbey film will see Jim Carter’s Mr Carson return to the family estate to temporarily resume his position “for the duration of the royal visit”.

A new clip shows Robert and Cora Crawley (Hugh Bonneville and Jessica Findlay) explaining the situation to current butler Thomas Barrow (Rob James-Collier) that Carson will take the reins – and he is not best pleased.

“I’d prefer not to be a ‘sort of’ anything my lord’,” Barrow says. “I will surrender my position for the duration of the visit if I must, and serve you again when their majesties have gone if you so wish.”

The Downton Abbey film will see the majority of the cast from the TV series return as the family prepare for a visit from King George V and Queen Mary.

Set in 1927 (a year on from the TV series finale), the Great Depression is looming and the Crawleys’ are tightening their belts with their once large bevy of servants now diminished.

Advertisement

Downton Abbey will be released in UK cinemas on 13th September 2019

Tags

All about Downton Abbey (2019)

Jim Carter stars as Charles Carson in Downton Abbey
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Kids films

The best new kids’ movies coming to cinemas soon

Screen Shot 2019-05-24 at 14.42.52

The best movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video

Derry Girls, Channel 4, SL

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now

The Spy Netflix

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix