  4. Who could play Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid remake?

Who could play Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid remake?

Harry Styles was tipped for the role - but who is right man for the job?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Harry Styles attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

Disney’s The Little Mermaid has found its Ariel in young popstar Halle Bailey – but who will play Prince Eric?

Former One Direction star Harry Styles was tipped for the role, with The Hollywood Reporter suggesting that was is in “early negotiations” to star as the man who Ariel saves from drowning, with whom she subsequently falls in love.

But, sources have now told Variety that casting reports were “premature” and that Styles passed on the offer “amicably”. If Styles won’t be the man to fill Eric’s soggy shoes – who else could?

Check out our top picks for the role, and vote in our poll below.

Christian Navarro

Known for playing Tony in 13 Reasons Why, Navarro has been a fan favourite for the role of Prince Eric for awhile. He’s even tweeted that Disney had been in touch with his people and asked him to send in an audition. Watch this space.

Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet (Getty, EH)

The broody star might be a little too goth for the role, but he would still likely be a popular choice.

Tye Sheridan

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 04: Tye Sheridan arrives for the Premiere Of 20th Century Fox's "Dark Phoenix" held at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 4, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Sheridan’s star is well and truly on the rise after his turn in X-Men’s Dark Phoenix earlier this summer.

Tom Holland

He’s already part of the Disney family, and he has no problem passing as a teenager. It might be difficult for him to take time out of filming future Spidey appearances, but he’d suit the role quite well.

Felix Mallard

LOS ANGELES - JULY 17: "Scrubbing" Jake and Claire attempt to follow Cooper's minimalist lifestyle by"Scrubbing" their home of all their old and forgotten belongings. However, they find that letting go of the past is harder than it seems, on HAPPY TOGETHER, Monday, Oct. 8 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Felix Mallard (Photo by Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images)

The 21-year-old Neighbours star has already broke America with a role in sitcom Happy Together. Could this be his big break into blockbuster cinema?

Harry Styles

He’s Harry Styles. Sadly the former 1D singer has removed his hat from the ring.

All about The Little Mermaid (live action)

